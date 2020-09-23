Investors Bank Hosts "Mind Your Business" Radio Program About Public/Private Efforts to Aid Small Business Recovery
Investors Bank's Michael MacIntyre will speak with leaders of business organizations that provide connections to critical information, programs and opportunites for small companies.
Michele Siekerka, Esq., CEO of the the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, will be a guest on the "Mind Your Business" program. Ms. Siekerka is going to disucss specific actions for companies to secure grant funding and low-cost business loans.
Audiences may listen to radio station 77WABC, 770 AM, or online at https://wabcradio.com this Sunday, September 27 at 10 p.m.
A program such as this, featuring the leaders of major New York and New Jersey business organizations, will offer businesses strategies to assist them in their recovery,”NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Bank’s Head of Business and Government Banking Michael MacIntyre will host 77WABC’s “Mind Your Business” program for Yitzchok Saftlas on Sunday, September 27 at 10 p.m. MacIntyre will lead a discussion on how banks and chambers of commerce can supply resources and expertise to energize the small business recovery in the wake of the pandemic.
Joining MacIntyre in the discussion will be Investors Bank Chairman & CEO Kevin Cummings, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Randy Peers, Newark Regional Business Partnership President & CEO Chip Hallock, and the New Jersey Business & Industry Association President & CEO Michele Siekerka, Esq.
MacIntyre, who manages Investors’ extensive business and government banking unit, believes this will be an informative program. “This is a great opportunity to assist the business community by offering up valuable and actionable information. A program such as this, featuring the leaders of major New York and New Jersey business organizations, will offer businesses strategies to assist them in their recovery,” said MacIntyre.
The organizations these leaders represent provide connections to critical business-related information, programs, and opportunities, as well as other important sources to help guide businesses through their recovery. This stellar lineup will look at the role of public/private initiatives available to assist small businesses in recovering, rebuilding and restoring their operations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Listeners will also get the latest update about the Industry City rezoning and the significance of this project in Brooklyn’s recovery and expansion. The program aims to supply business owners with specific actions for securing grant funding and low-cost business loans, as well as strategies for growing sales, etc.
“Investors Bank is grateful for this opportunity to present information to help businesses get back on their feet and rebuild,” said Cummings. “Investors is all about being committed to the communities we serve and helping businesses is a key part of ensuring our communities remain strong. On behalf of Investors, I would like to thank our partners for joining us today. We have learned in the past few months that we can accomplish much when we work together. We are all in this together.”
Audiences can tune into the “Mind Your Business” program on radio station 770 AM or online at https://wabcradio.com. Visit MYBradio.com to listen to past interviews.
About Investors Bank
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service commercial bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $27 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and treasury management products for consumers and businesses. Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.
About Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce
For over 100 years, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce has spoken to the needs of the Brooklyn business community. Founded on February 6, 1918, the Brooklyn Chamber was, even then, a “modern” organization that saw itself as a protector and promoter of the commercial and industrial interests of the city. The Brooklyn Chamber has developed and nurtured an active civic spirit and sought to safeguard and improve living conditions and social welfare for local businesses and residents. The organization has a vibrant history that encapsulates the diverse, innovative and ever-evolving Brooklyn business community. As Brooklyn continues to evolve, the Brooklyn Chamber consistently works to offer top-quality services and new opportunities for its members. It advances the borough through outstanding promotion, support and advocacy as Brooklyn’s leading economic development organization.
About Newark Regional Business Partnership
Newark Regional Business Partnership (NRBP) is a broad-based member organization committed to the success of its members and the revitalization of New Jersey’s largest city. NRBP delivers value in four ways: Connecting members through brokered introductions and frequent networking; Informing members through high quality events and communications; Advocating for business and economic development-friendly public policies and projects that enhance the Newark region’s competitiveness; and, Revitalizing the City of Newark by promoting economic activity and collaborations that build a stronger community.
About New Jersey Business & Industry Association
The New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) provides information, services and advocacy to its member companies to build a more prosperous New Jersey. NJBIA is the nation’s largest statewide employer association; its members employ more than one million people. Founded in 1910 as the New Jersey Manufacturers Association, the organization began as a group of manufacturers sharing ideas about workplace safety, and looking to have a say in government policies affecting their businesses. By the mid-1970s, the makeup of its membership changed dramatically and the association changed its name to the New Jersey Business & Industry Association. Today, members represent every industry in the state, including contractors, manufacturers, retail and wholesale businesses, and every type of service provider.
