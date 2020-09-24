The World League for the Right to Happiness His Excellency Adam Al Mulla, Permanent Delegate Ambassador, His Excellency Thierry Rayer, Ambassador of the World League for the Right to Happiness and and Mr. Bernard Sok

Adam Al Mulla, Permanent Delegate Ambassador to UNESCO received the gold medal of culture China France and Kuwait

PARIS, FRANCE, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Excellency Adam Al Mulla, Permanent Delegate Ambassador to UNESCO received His Excellency Thierry Rayer, Ambassador of the World League for the Right to Happiness and President of the "Cercle d'Etudes Scientifiques Rayer" and Mr. Bernard Sok, Ambassador of the World League for the Right to Happiness and president of the NGO of the UN Economic and Social Affairs Department "To promote cultural exchanges between France and China", the gold medal diploma for cultural exchanges between Kuwait , France and China.

It is with undisguised pleasure that on this International Day of Peace on September 21, His Excellency Thierry Rayer Ambassador of the World League for the Right to Happiness in charge of relations with States and their representatives, honorary member, Golden Clover 2019 and president of the "Cercle d'Etudes Scientifiques Rayer" and Bernard Sok, Ambassador of the World League for the Right to Happiness for China and president of the NGO "to promote cultural exchanges between France and China" Association of the department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations had the honor of representing President Murielle Van Boxem, President of the World League for the Right to Happiness who, being ill and hospitalized, could not be present in Paris at the headquarters of the 'UNESCO.

For these reasons, the World League will award to the State of Kuwait represented by His Excellency Mr. Adam Al Mulla permanent ambassador of the Kuwait delegation to UNESCO the Dove with the Golden Clover when Madame Van Boxem is restored and the context sanitary will allow it again.

Bernard Sok, president of the NGO "for the promotion of cultural exchanges between France and China" Association of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations, despite this setback, personally awarded the gold medal diploma for cultural exchanges between Kuwait , France and China. to His Excellency Adam Al Mulla.

Indeed, declared Thierry Rayer and Bernard Sok "we wanted to reward the State of Kuwait for having implemented concrete initiatives concerning art with the aim of stimulating the individual and collective happiness of its population. art as a true source of happiness, there is no doubt that the State of Kuwait places happiness but also culture as one of its priorities and deserves to be valued and rewarded in front of the world.

During our various meetings, we have noticed that you are personally committed to ensuring access to culture for all.

For all these reasons, but also for the interest you have shown in discovering the common origin of the culture of humanity revealed by the Rayer Scientific Studies Circle, we award you the gold medal diploma for cultural exchanges between Kuwait , France and China”

We invite you to take a look at the event

H.E Adam Al Mulla received the gold medal on the international day of peace