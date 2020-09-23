AmericaU Launches the 21st Century Career Program for Primary School Kids
AmericaU teaches kids around the world to create wealth, health & character - now we're bringing our revolutionary kid-driven, game-based learning to America
We aren't teaching our kids the right life and job-skills to succeed in new world. We need to help these kids get prepared to become the economic drivers of the new global economy”WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmericaU is the world’s first university for kids and their families. In the making for years with millions of students served around the world. Our family-driven, game-based learning model has been researched and published by Harvard as a better way for kids to learn. It becomes a supplement to regular school and motivates kids to learn entrepreneurship, health & wellness, character, civics and careers while facilitating family-based learning. With just 30-45 mins per day before or after school, our students can learn the life and job-skills of success without a teacher or classroom.
"Given the current pandemic, and even before the pandemic, we were not teaching our kids the right life and job-skills to succeed in a completely different world than today. Its time to use the technology we have and help these kids get prepared to become the economic drivers of the new global economy." states Scott Dow, President of AmericaU.
Kids love to spend time in our game - its just like Minecraft and other popular games, but it has life and career skills embedded into the gameplay. They can learn and experience the following careers:
Trades
Sports/Entertainment
Mobile Tech/IOT
Engineering
Education
Energy
Biotech
Hospitality/Travel
Law
Food/Agriculture
Manufacturing
Coding/AI/Robotics
Public Service/Military
Finance
User Experience
Scientist/R&D
Health & Wellness
Sustainability
We call this CTE squared (Career and Technical Entrepreneurship Education which is an updated version of the old CTE career outline that was created decades ago and excludes many of the future job opportunities.
Just imagine primary school age kids learning about job-skills and careers outside of regular school hours and experiencing what its really like to do the work - and you have a good picture of what AmericaU is bringing to these kids and their families and schools.
AmericaU is a world leader in kid-driven, game-based learning that uses gaming to motivate kids to learn how to create wealth, health, good character and 21st century life and job-skills. Over the past 8 years, more than 10 million kids have learned how to be a successful citizen and global worker and leader. Working with organizations like Harvard, the US Dept of Justice and many non-profit and corporate leaders, AmericaU has become a supplemental learning platform for kids to learn life and job-skills such as entrepreneurship, health & wellness, character, civics and other 21st century skills. For more information go to www.AmericaU.com.
