Winners of the 2019 EQ Awards Announced

EnerQuality’s Awards celebrates the lasting and positive impact Canadian builders are making through their commitment to constructing energy-efficient homes

Despite the pressures of our time, the industry reaffirmed their intention to continue to build better and certify new homes bringing both cost savings to Ontario homeowners and climate benefits.” — Rose Benedetto, Managing Director of EnerQuality

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The leaders of the Ontario building industry gathered via a reimagined virtual event to celebrate, connect and share their successes at the EQ Awards . The Hon. Jeff Yurek MPP, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks provided welcome remarks and was on hand for EnerQuality ’s announcement that together, its community of builders had achieved 90,000th ENERGY STAR certified homes. This represents $222M in energy savings to Ontario home builders, and 1,110,851 tonnes of CO2e. This astounding feat is the equivalent of a 2014 Ford 150 driving between British Columbia and Newfoundland 596,000 times!“We are proud to bring together our family of high-performance homebuilders again this year and share our community’s transformational results,” says Rose Benedetto, Managing Director of EnerQuality. “Despite the pressures of our time, the industry reaffirmed their intention to continue to build better and certify new homes. These homes deliver substantial energy and cost savings to Ontario homeowners and climate benefits for Ontario communities.”This year’s EQ Awards also served as a catalyst for the industry to collectively take action. Together, attendees of the EQ Awards raised $3,825 for Second Harvest -- enough to provide nearly 8,000 meals to their agencies.Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest, the EQ Awards’ new Charitable Partner, provided remarks on how Canada’s largest food rescue organization is working to expand services to the country’s most vulnerable -- a situation made worse by COVID-19. Toronto-based developer Times Group Corporation took the virtual stage to share why they provided support to Second Harvest earlier this year. EnerQuality challenged builders to support Second Harvest through a donation campaign. The campaign will formally end Monday, October 12, 2020 which happens to be Thanksgiving.Other special guests included Ruth Talbot, Director of the Buildings and Industry Division within the Office of Energy Efficiency, Natural Resources Canada, who congratulated members of the ENERGY STARMultifamily Steering Committee for their input and support of the ENERGY STAR Multifamily Pilot. EnerQuality has enrolled 16 buildings and 2,583 units in the program with more to come.Together, more than 250 building professionals logged on to enjoy the Awards following a virtual networking lounge that took place just before the show. Hosted by Strategic Change leader Connie Carras, President of CEC Enterprises Consulting, and facilitated by John Amardeil, Marketing Consultant, Larry Brydon, Vice-President, Business Development and Regulatory Affairs at Cricket Energy, Katherine Sparkes, Director at EnerQuality, and Sarah Margolius, EnerQuality’s Director of Partnerships, the session enabled participants to explore various provocative topics related to housing sparked by the pandemic, including:-With the rapid transition to work from home, will our cities continue to intensify or will technology, work from home and school from home grow the demand for larger and more remote dwellings?-As transportation changes vehicles from fuel to battery to driverless to “as a service”, how long will every home need a garage and what will we do with the extra space?-Will technology adoption and innovation improve the ways the new home industry works together and collaborates in designing, selling and constructing new homes and improve the speed of delivery of new housing supply?Several new awards were added to the categories this year including the Green Renovation Project of the Year, Licensed Professional of the Year, HBA of the Year, Product Innovation - Mid and High Rise.“Innovation drives our industry,” says Shannon Bertuzzi, Vice President, Market Development. “We have the solution providers to help accelerate housing of the future, and now is the time to showcase them and drive energy efficient and zero carbon options.”2019 EQ Award Winners:Best Green Marketing Campaign- Acorn Developments - NetZero Ready Showcase HomeBuilder Achievement- Jennifer Weatherston, Claxton + MarshBuilding Innovation - Low-Rise- Great Gulf - Active HouseBuilding Innovation - High-Rise- Minto Communities Canada - Minto Yorkville ParkChampion of the Year- Roy Nandram, RND Construction Ltd.Energy Advisor of the Year- Sacha Klein, A&J Energy ConsultantsEnerQuality’s ENERGY STAR for New Homes - Large Volume Builder- Mattamy HomesEnerQuality’s ENERGY STAR for New Homes - Mid Volume Builder- Doug Tarry Homes Ltd.EnerQuality’s ENERGY STAR for New Homes - Small/Custom Builder- Terra View Custom Homes Ltd.Green Renovation Project of the Year- Steve Snider Construction - Lakeview FarmHBA of the Year- Greater Ottawa HBALicensed Professional of the Year- Luka Matutinovic, Purpose Building Inc.Net Zero Builder- Claxton + MarshOntario Green Builder of the Year - Low-Rise- Acorn DevelopmentsOntario Green Builder of the Year Mid or High-Rise- FRAM + SlokkerProduct Innovation - Low-Rise (OBC Part 9)- DAVESDUCTS - AerosealProduct Innovation - High-Rise (OBC Part 3)- Owens Corning Canada - ThermafiberRainBarrierci High Compressive Mineral Wool InsulationEnbridge Savings by Design Affordable Housing Award- Redwood Park CommunitiesEnbridge Savings by Design Commercial Award- Brookfield ResidentialEnbridge Savings by Design Residential Award- Icon HomesEnbridge Optimum Home Award- Doug Tarry Homes Ltd.Industry Partner of the Year- Owens Corning Canada- Panasonic CanadaEnerQuality Hall of Fame Award- Doug Tarry, Jr.People’s Choice Award- Acorn DevelopmentsEnerQuality Leader of the Year Award- Stefanie ColemanEnerQuality Impact Award- Lakeview Homes (Tony Muto)EnerQuality concluded the event by announcing a number of new training initiatives, including its Better Built Homes Online Workshop Series for New Construction and Renovation, which includes a pilot with CHBA on the Net Zero Renovations, the Better Built Buildings Online Workshop for Part 3 OBC focused on Energy Modelling and Building Enclosures supporting the ENERGY STAR Multifamily High Rise program, and a number of other new initiatives to support the future of building.Visit www.enerquality.com/eq-awards for more highlights from the show and information on training and education.

