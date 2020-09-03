EnerQuality Announces their 90,000th ENERGY STAR® Labelled Home and the Finalists for the First Ever Virtual EQ Awards
The EQ Awards recognize excellence in high-performance homebuilding and renovation. We proudly announce we have labelled our 90,000th home to the ENERGY STAR for New Homes standard.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking action to support homeowners and fight climate change by building better, healthier, and more sustainable homes is only possible by sharing knowledge and innovation. EnerQuality, the #1 certifier of energy efficient housing in Canada, is proud to announce that they have labelled their 90,000th home to the ENERGY STAR® for New Homes standard. EnerQuality will celebrate this as well as the achievements of building leaders and innovators through hosting the first Virtual EQ Awards on September 22, 2020 from 1:00PM – 2:30PM, via a live video broadcast with a virtual Networking Lounge taking place prior from 12:00PM – 1:00PM. Registration is free; however, guests are encouraged to donate the cost of their ticket ($29.99) to Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization helping families in need.
— Rose Benedetto, Managing Director of EnerQuality
Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks will be giving the opening remarks to share his outlook on the industry and to congratulate the winners.
“I am proud to be a part of this event and recognize the builders, energy advisors, and manufacturers who have chosen to participate in EnerQuality’s certifications and reduce their carbon footprint. As committed to in our Made-in-Ontario Environmental Plan, our government is working to tackle climate change by reducing greenhouse emissions and helping communities and families prepare for the effects of our changing climate. When looking ahead on what it will take to create healthier communities, becoming energy certified is a significant action that each company can take to do their part to help reach this collective goal. ” says Jeff Yurek.
EnerQuality has been driving the industry to a higher standard through its programs since 1998. In 2005, Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) partnered with EnerQuality to develop and pilot the ENERGY STAR® for New Homes program before a nationwide rollout. This model of innovative program design and collaboration between government and industry has achieved unmatched results in carbon reduction and in supporting high performance homebuilding. To label 90,000 homes is an astounding feat considering the homes must meet strict energy performance standards and be third-party validated. EnerQuality is now doing the same with the ENERGY STAR Multifamily Highrise program. Impressively, 17 builders have voluntarily opted over 2,000 units into the program to date. The members of the steering committee who helped to bring this program to life will be honored at the awards.
2019 Hall of Fame Award
EnerQuality is proud to name Doug Tarry as the recipient of the 2019 Hall of Fame Award. As the Vice President of Operations for Doug Tarry Homes, a second-generation builder of Net Zero and the CHBA Net Zero Home labelling Program, Doug has helped to raise awareness and propel energy-savings initiatives within the company and is committed to building only homes to the CHBA Net Zero Home Labelling Program and ENERGY STAR standards. He initiated Project HOPE, a three-day Net Zero “home build” fundraising effort to help a family in need in his community. In addition, he is the founder of HOPE AGUA VITA, a fundraising effort taking volunteers to Puerto Rico to rebuild homes after Hurricane Maria. Doug is also the co-owner of Graphenstone Canada, an ecological paint and specialty coating company with zero VOCs and with the ability to absorb CO2. Doug is the Past President of the Ontario Home Builder Association (OHBA), a two-time Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) National Grand SAM Award Winner, the current Technical Chair of the OHBA, and is part of the CHBA’s Net Zero and Technical Research Councils.
2019 Award Categories and Finalist include:
Best Green Marketing Campaign
Acorn Developments - NetZero Ready Showcase Homes Launch
Great Gulf - Active House Symposium Campaign
Molinaro Group - Illumina Burlington’s New Light
Builder Achievement
Doug Tarry - Doug Tarry Homes
Jennifer Weatherston - Claxton + Marsh
Roy Nandram - RND Construction Ltd.
Building Innovation - Low-Rise
Claxton + Marsh - Heritage Lake Estates
Great Gulf - Active House
Minto Communities Canada - Glen Agar
Building Innovation - High-Rise
Minto Communities Canada - Minto Yorkville Park
Molinaro Group - Paradigm
Tridel - Innovation Suite
Champion of the Year
Antonio Muto - Lakeview Homes
Jennifer Weatherston - Claxton + Marsh
Roy Nandram - RND Construction Ltd.
Energy Advisor of the Year
Don Buchan - Buchan, Lawton, Parent Ltd.
Mehmet Ferdiner - Building Knowledge Canada
Sacha Klein - A&J Energy Consultants
EnerQuality’s ENERGY STAR for New Homes - Large Volume Builder
Activa
Mattamy Homes
Minto Communities Canada
EnerQuality’s ENERGY STAR for New Homes - Mid Volume Builder
Acorn Developments
Doug Tarry Homes
Huron Creek Developments
EnerQuality’s ENERGY STAR for New Homes - Small/Custom Builder
Claxton + Marsh
Corvinelli Homes
Terra View Custom Homes Ltd.
Green Renovation Project of the Year
Eurodale Design + Build - Conscience Calling
Steve Snider Construction - Hoogers Residence
Steve Snider Construction - Lakeview Farm
HBA of the Year
Greater Ottawa HBA
Simcoe County HBA
St. Thomas Elgin HBA
Licensed Professional of the Year
Luka Matutinovic - Purpose Building Inc.
Wil Beardmore - Bluewater Energy
Net Zero Builder
Claxton + Marsh - Heritage Lake Estates
Minto Communities Canada - Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario Net Zero Dream Home
Terra View Custom Homes Ltd. - Hart Village
Ontario Green Builder of the Year - Low-Rise
Acorn Developments
Great Gulf
RND Construction Ltd.
Ontario Green Builder of the Year Mid or High-Rise
FRAM + Slokker
Minto Communities Canada
Tridel
People’s Choice
Acorn Developments
FRAM + Slokker
Great Gulf
Minto Communities Canada
RND Construction Ltd.
Tridel
Product Innovation - Low-Rise (OBC Part 9)
DAVESDUCTS - AEROSEAL
Greyter Water Systems - The Greyter HOME
iGEN Technologies - i2 Self Powered Heating Solution
Product Innovation - High-Rise (OBC Part 3)
DAVESDUCTS - AEROSEAL
Dörken Systems Inc. - DELTA - NaturaDrain
Owens Corning Canada - Thermafiber RainBarrier ci High Compressive Mineral Wool Insulation
Additional awards to be presented during the event.
