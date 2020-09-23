Mt. Hope Road bridge closed over I-96 for deck work starting Monday in Lansing
COUNTY: Ingham
HIGHWAY: I-96
CLOSEST CITY: Lansing
ESTIMATED START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020
PROJECT: The Mt. Hope Road bridge over I-96 will be closed for deck work. This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $60 million I-496 Pave the Way Project to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road.
For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/496Lansing.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The Mt. Hope Road bridge over I-96 will be required to be closed for the duration of this work. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-496, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.
Rebuilding Michigan logo