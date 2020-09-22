New law codifies rules on remote court

(Subscription required) Courts in California and around the nation were moving in this direction well before the pandemic, with the state's Judicial Council spending millions of dollars in recent years to allow court users to conduct business over the internet.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.