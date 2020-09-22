Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,624 in the last 365 days.

Notice: Wyoming watercraft registration closing for fall

Watercraft registrations will resume again Dec. 1, 2020

9/21/2020 6:45:14 PM

Cheyenne -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be closing the 2020 watercraft registrations and preparing for the 2021 season during the months of October and November. Watercraft registrations will resume again Dec. 1, 2020 at Game and Fish offices and online, with one-year registrations valid through 2021 and three-year registration valid through 2023.

Boaters will still be able to purchase 2020 aquatic invasive species stickers during October and November if needed.

Boat registration fees are:

  • 1 year registration: $30
  • 3 year registration: $80
  • 1 year registration with AIS sticker: $40
  • 3 year registration with AIS sticker: $110

The signature of an owner or co-owner is required for renewal or registration. Renewal notices will be sent for expired watercraft in November of 2020. Customers will be able to renew their watercraft through the mail by returning the renewal notice and fees. Aquatic invasive species sticker purchases and watercraft registration renewal can be done online. 

For more information on watercraft registration or safe boating requirements, visit the Game and Fish website or call (307) 777-4600.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

You just read:

Notice: Wyoming watercraft registration closing for fall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.