M-33/M-211 resurfacing in Presque Isle County starts Sept. 28
COUNTY: Presque Isle
HIGHWAY: M-211/M-33
CLOSEST CITY: Onaway
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Sept. 28, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $221,000 to resurface just more than 0.5 miles of M-33/M-211 in Presque Isle County.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daytime single-lane closures with traffic regulators.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes sidewalk ramps built to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, as well as new pavement markings and rumble strips.