M-33/M-211 resurfacing in Presque Isle County starts Sept. 28

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Presque Isle

HIGHWAY: M-211/M-33

CLOSEST CITY: Onaway

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $221,000 to resurface just more than 0.5 miles of M-33/M-211 in Presque Isle County.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daytime single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes sidewalk ramps built to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, as well as new pavement markings and rumble strips.