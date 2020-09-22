Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-33/M-211 resurfacing in Presque Isle County starts Sept. 28

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                             Presque Isle

HIGHWAY:                          M-211/M-33

CLOSEST CITY:                 Onaway  

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE:            Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:      Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020

PROJECT:                            The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $221,000 to resurface just more than 0.5 miles of M-33/M-211 in Presque Isle County.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daytime single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes sidewalk ramps built to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, as well as new pavement markings and rumble strips.  

