MDC offers hunter education skills class Oct. 13 in Chillicothe

Chillicothe, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a hunter education skills class in two sessions at Chillicothe on Tuesday, Oct. 13. These classes will allow participants to complete requirements for hunter education certificate. The sessions are offered from 4 to 8 p.m. and from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center, 10780 LIV 235 road.

According to Missouri law, all hunters who were born on or after January 1, 1967, or who are 16 years of age or older, or who will use a firearm to hunt alone, must complete hunter education certification in order to hunt in Missouri. MDC’s hunter education classes help new hunters meet this requirement. The course teaches hunter safety skills, but it also covers basic information about firearms and techniques for hunting.

For the skills session at the Litton Center, participants must first complete the hunter education knowledge session on their own. This can be done on-line with a $20 charge, or by completing the chapter review questions of the student manual. These manuals are available from the MDC website and can be sent to participants by mail. They are also available at MDC’s Chillicothe office. An online registration is required.

For more information about the skills session call 660-646-6122, or contact Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, at adam.brandsgaard@mdc.mo.gov. To register for the sessions, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z6S or https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z6T.

MDC offers numerous online and in-person opportunities throughout the state for obtaining a hunter education certificate. To find more information about the program, or to locate a skills session in your community, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4q.