Notice on Member Vacancy for Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board

The Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board is a 7-member board that advises the Department of Agriculture for changes to regulations affecting the pest control industry. The board advises on creation or amendment of pesticide license categories, applicant qualifications, and testing examination material. Positions on the board are allocated under state law to members of the academic, consumer, and industry sectors.  Members serve a 4-year term and are not eligible for per diem expenses arising out of their service.

The Department of Agriculture is currently accepting nominations for one (1) consumer sector member position with the board. Nominees should have significant knowledge or experience as a direct consumer or representative of an industry that uses pesticide services. To submit a nominee for consideration, please forward the name, contact information, and brief description of his or her qualifications to:

           TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

           DIVISION OF CONSUMER AND INDUSTRY SERVICES

           Attn:  Pesticides Administrator

           Post Office Box 40627

           Nashville, Tennessee  37204

           tn.agriculture@tn.gov

The nomination period will remain open through Tuesday, September 29, 2020. All nominations received will be forwarded to the Pest Control Advisory Board for consideration. The Board will select a list of nominees, which will then be submitted to the governor for consideration and appointment in accordance with state law.  

For any questions, please contact the Department at (615) 837-5150.

