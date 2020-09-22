Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MnDOT seeks input through Friday, Sept. 25 on future Howard Lake project (Sept. 22, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – MnDOT invites the community of Howard Lake to an online open house to learn about future Highway 12 road and sidewalk improvements between 13th Avenue and Sixth Avenue in Howard Lake, Wright County.

The venue is open for public review and comment  through Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at mndot.gov/d3/projects/h12/howardlake. Visitors can view the future 2023 layout concept online, or on display at one of these Howard Lake locations during normal business hours:

  • Howard Lake City Hall – 625 Eighth Avenue
  • Howard Lake Public Library – 617 Sixth Street
  • Citizens Alliance Bank – 900 Sixth Street

MnDOT values any community insight, questions or comments, before the project enters the final plan design phase in early 2021. For more information, contact MnDOT Project Development Manager Terri Odegaard, at terri.odegaard@state.mn.us or 320-223-6528; or go online at mndot.gov/d3/projects/h12/howardlake.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter or other reasonable accommodations to view the layout, email ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us.

The estimated $4.8 million project includes pedestrian updates in the cities of Howard Lake, Waverly and Montrose, Wright County. Howard Lake is the last of three open houses held.

Learn more about future projects, plans and studies in central Minnesota, at mndot.gov/d3/projects.

