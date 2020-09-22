Award-Winning STEM Picture Book About Animals Now Available in Spanish
Así crezco, the Spanish edition of This Is How I Grow, will be released by Science Naturally on October 7.
Panoramic illustrations showcase family bonding and early science education for Spanish-speaking children and dual-language classrooms.
The intricate illustrations capture and expand a child's awareness of scientific detail, from the specificities of habitats to the physical, emotional, and environmental changes animals undergo.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science Naturally is thrilled to announce that their newest animal-themed book, This Is How I Grow, is now also available in Spanish as Así crezco.
— Lizabeth Paravisini-Gebert, professor of Hispanic studies, Vassar College
The animal stories in Así crezco celebrate what unites all mammals, while fostering empathy, kindness, and compassion in their young readers. As the newest book in the Beginnings collection, Así crezco introduces readers to eight different animal ambassadors from habitats around the globe.
This beautiful book conveys that childhood is the period of time where mammals must rely on their family and community. In two-page vignettes, each mammal baby soliloquizes on their birth, nursing, and weaning experiences before exploring the incredible variety of skills they must learn in order to survive and thrive. From bats learning how to fly to elephants gaining control of their trunks, animal mothers and others in the community help their young develop the tools they need to hunt, forage, or scavenge. This is an engaging approach for children ages 7–10 who are just starting to explore what it means to be “all grown up.”
According to Lizabeth Paravisini-Gebert, professor of Hispanic studies at Vassar College, “The intricate illustrations capture and expand a child's awareness of scientific detail, from the specificities of habitats to the physical, emotional, and environmental changes animals undergo.” And Don Wilson, from the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, says, “This book provides nicely illustrated and scientifically accurate, but easily absorbed stories about familiar animals."
Así crezco also helps bring valuable life science concepts into the homes and classrooms of English language learners (ELL’s). Studies show that science teachers who don't speak Spanish can still effectively teach ELLs if they provide their students with materials translated to their native language. Additionally, a 2014 case study of ELLs in science class revealed that providing translated materials can be important “as a tool towards understanding and gaining fluency in academic English.”
Author Dia L. Michels says, “We know that there's a scarcity of adequate Spanish-language STEM resources. This is an extreme disservice to Spanish-speaking students and those from mixed-language families. We hope this book will be one small step toward closing that gap.”
The original English book (This is How I Grow, March 2020) received a Book of the Year award from Creative Child Magazine, a Feathered Quill Book Award, and a Brain Child award.
The back of the book contains questions that encourage readers to delve more deeply into the visual text. These reference pages allow parents and educators to address the questions young scientists are likely to ask as they explore the pages. An extensive Teacher’s Guide, available for free download, provides further information, hands-on activities, and articulations to the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), making this book an invaluable science resource.
Author Dia L. Michels is an award-winning science and parenting writer who has authored or edited over a dozen books for both children and adults. This is her fourth book exploring science topics through animal stories. Studying mammals has helped her appreciate the simplicity and importance of attachment parenting and breastfeeding. The mother of three grown children, she lives in Washington D.C.
Wesley Davies is an artist from New England who specializes in illustration and comic art. He received a B.A. in anthropology from Kenyon College, earning Phi Beta Kappa honors. He provided spot drawings for Platypus Media’s 2018 publication Babies Nurse. This book marks his debut as a children’s book illustrator.
Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, direct or bulk purchase, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.
Así crezco
Science Naturally • October 2020
Written by Dia L. Michels • Illustrated by Wesley Davies
Ages 7–10 • Grade 2–5
Spanish • 8.5 x 11” • 54 pages
Paperback ($12.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-27-3
eBook ($11.99) ISBN: 978-1-938492-28-0
English Paperback ($12.95) ISBN: 978-1-93-849208-2
Caitlin Burnham
Science, Naturally!
+1 202-465-4798
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn