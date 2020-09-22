McKnight Road Ramp to Southbound I-279 Parkway North Shoulder Restrictions Wednesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing shoulder restrictions on the McKnight Road ramp to southbound I-279 (Parkway North) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday, September 23 weather permitting.

Shoulder closures will occur on the ramp from McKnight Road to southbound I-279 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday as crews conduct repairs on the anti-icing system. The ramp will remain open to traffic at all times.

