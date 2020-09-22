Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
McKnight Road Ramp to Southbound I-279 Parkway North Shoulder Restrictions Wednesday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing shoulder restrictions on the McKnight Road ramp to southbound I-279 (Parkway North) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday, September 23 weather permitting.

Shoulder closures will occur on the ramp from McKnight Road to southbound I-279 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday as crews conduct repairs on the anti-icing system. The ramp will remain open to traffic at all times.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

