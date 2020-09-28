Elevate In-Person Product and Device Testing Research with CCam™ focus HD 360° Recording and Streaming
CCam™ focus technology enables robust product and device testing research leading to valuable insights for marketing, sales messaging, product improvement, and more.”GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Civicom Marketing Research Services, leading innovative provider of marketing research solutions worldwide, is highlighting the product and device testing capability of CCam™ focus, its HD 360° recording and streaming solution for live, in-person research. Products and devices that are ideal for testing via CCam range from consumer electronics to medical instruments.
— Irene Bocca
Civicom developed CCam focus as a natural extension of its leading marketing research facilitation services worldwide. With portable plug-and-play 360° technology, CCam focus is a flexible solution that enables market researchers to record and stream interviews and focus groups in person as well as from locations like a conference room or a home. CCam delivers uncompromised video quality and crystal-clear audio despite participants wearing masks or being seated behind plexiglass - making it a great solution for re-entering facilities while observing social distancing.
CCam technology is the ideal solution for conducting higher caliber product and device testing research. CCam’s unobtrusive 360° omnidirectional camera and microphone capture close-up visuals of respondents as interaction happens while they test a product or device. Remote observers experience a 360° panoramic view of all respondents involved in the testing while simultaneously having a close-up view of the three most recent speakers as they engage with the product or device. The result is the ability to see exactly how the device is performing and hear what respondents’ reactions to it are, leading to valuable insights for marketing, sales messaging, product improvement, and so forth.
Remote observers can also take advantage of a live chat collaborative feature during the livestream of the testing process, which enables them to adapt based on respondent feedback and fine tune product testing activities for better probing.
The CCam focus solution can also increase speed to market with faster delivery of reports through its built-in project management system and integrated video curation tools within one unified hub. CCam enables researchers to record, stream, store, curate, and share details of their study.
A dedicated CCam team takes care of all the logistics and technical details behind the scenes – from implementing the technology in the researcher’s desired location, getting it configured to a study’s specific needs and monitoring all of the sessions.
About Civicom Marketing Research Services
Civicom Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance the research process for marketing research professionals. Civicom is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom also offers Civicom Chatterbox®, an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards, plus the Civicom ThoughtLight™ Mobile Insights App, a mobile qualitative tool for collecting richer in-the-moment insights, useful for shopper insights, audio diaries, and patient journeys.
Civicom operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and market research respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™.
Civicom Marketing Research Services and Schlesinger Group are partners in a Strategic Alliance to mutually serve the needs of clients needing web IDIs and focus groups combined with high quality market research recruiting services. All of these services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages.
Civicom Marketing Research Services chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients’ ideas and requests as they see fit. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and roll-out of new services. To learn more, email Civicom® at inquire(at)civicommrs(dot)com or call +1-203-413-2423.
Irene Bocca
CCam™ focus
+1 203-413-2421
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn