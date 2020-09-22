I-94 reduced to one lane tomorrow five miles east of Bismarck for Apple Creek Bridge project

I-94 traffic will be reduced to one lane in both eastbound and westbound lanes five miles east of Bismarck tomorrow, September 23. Traffic lanes will be temporarily reduced as construction work begins on replacing the bridge that runs over I-94 at the Apple Creek Separation. During construction the Apple Creek Bridge located on County Road/106th Street will be closed as the old bridge will be demolished and a new bridge will be built with a wider deck and higher clearance. The bridge will be out of service until the project is completed in 2021. Motorists traveling on County Road/106th Street will need to take an alternate route.

I-94 traffic will be affected as follows:

Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph through the construction zone

Single lane of traffic through the construction zone at times

Temporary periods of head-to-head traffic

Width and height restrictions will be in place throughout the project

This first phase of the project which consists of bridge demolition will continue through the fall. The second phase which includes building a new bridge will resume in the spring and is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2021.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.