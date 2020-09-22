Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,599 in the last 365 days.

Avista's 10 mile transmission rebuild goes through a portion of Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area

Avista plans to rebuild approximately 10 miles of its 230-kilovolt transmission line, some of which is located on Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area near the Salmon River. To allow for heavy equipment access, Avista plans to conduct road repairs to Eagle Creek Road between China Creek and Wapshilla Creek prior to the transmission line work. The road repairs are scheduled to begin in late September 2020, and will take 1-2 weeks to complete. The transmission line work will begin after road repairs are completed, with an anticipated work window of October 2020 through November 2020. Winter weather restricts access to the line, so late-fall is the only time of the year for this maintenance work to occur. The main body of transmission work will be near the Hermit Springs Cabin, highlighted on the map below. Recreationists can expect increased traffic and activity on Eagle Creek Road. During the road repairs, Eagle Creek Road will be temporarily closed for one week between Eagle Creek and Wapshilla Creek. Transmission line work will involve large equipment accessing Avista’s right-of-way, excavating new pole holes, replacing existing poles and anchors, and stringing new wires. Due to the remote location of the transmission line, helicopters will likely be employed during this work. While this area is not going to be closed to the public during this work, sportsmen should use caution and plan appropriately. Contact the Clearwater Regional office for more information (208) 799-5010. 

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Avista's 10 mile transmission rebuild goes through a portion of Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.