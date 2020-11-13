Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Person with Mesothelioma in Michigan to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Specifics About Compensation-Not Internet Lawyer Roulette

Factory

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Because of the Coronavirus and all of the craziness of 2020-this year might go down as the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in two decades. This is not because there are fewer people with mesothelioma in Michigan or nationwide in 2020-but because many were at least initially were misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus. Even if they did get diagnosed with mesothelioma--we know at least some have said to heck with compensation.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and at a minimum he will be able to answer your questions about mesothelioma compensation-as well as how the compensation process works.

"Talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is a much better option than Internet lawyer roulette and or a 'free' generic guide, kit, calculator or booklet about mesothelioma. Again, for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center’s services are available to diagnosed person anywhere in the state of Michigan including communities such as Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Warren, Battle Creek, Marquette, Farmington Hills, Lansing, or Ann Arbor.

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim in Michigan gets the best possible compensation, they are also focused on medical treatment for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities:

* University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ann Arbor, Michigan: http://www.mcancer.org/

* Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: http://www.karmanos.org/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.