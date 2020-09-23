PROGRESS DURING A PANDEMIC

The Milk Bank Gets Creative to Save Preemie Lives

Pre-existing health disparities have compounded. We were challenged to not only protect the milk supply, but also find a creative approach to raise funds and engage in combatting infant mortality.” — Freedom Kolb, Executive Director

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Milk Bank, a not-for-profit living tissue bank, has shifted practices to weather the pandemic and protect little lives. The organization has joined forces with local celebrities, businesses, and restaurants to host a global trivia event to fight infant mortality. Pints for Preemies presented by Taft Law will be held on October 15, 2020 at 7p EST.

“We know that the pandemic has turned lives upside down,” comments Freedom Kolb, Executive Director of The Milk Bank. “But we also know that babies are still being born in a pandemic and that pre-existing health disparities have only been compounded. So, we were challenged to not only protect the milk supply, but also find a creative approach to raise funds and engage the public in combatting infant mortality.”

The Milk Bank has rebranded Pints for Preemies, their annual in-person fundraiser, as a virtual trivia competition event which will allow supporters to stay safe and still make a difference. The organization also realized that corporate sponsorship had to look different. Like nonprofits, the restaurant industry has been dealt an emotional and devastating blow from COVID-19. Instead of asking for financial support, the organization leveraged visibility for mission support. And local restaurants stepped up.

“Our customers are family,” said Matt Proctor of Ohana Donuts & Ice Cream. “We are so excited to partner with The Milk Bank as a Pints Partner as we want to help make sure our future Ohana Family members in need get access to the milk required to get them off to the healthiest possible start in life.”

Home grown, Hambone’s Entertainment is on the team to host an event that is sure to be incredible fun for all ages and regions. Team donations start as low as $20 and can be made at www.themilkbank.org. A limited number of sponsorships and pint partnerships are still available.

About The Milk Bank:

Founded in 2005, The Milk Bank was established to improve health outcomes for premature and ill infants, foster better health for children and decrease health care expenditures. As a living tissue bank (similar to blood banking), The Milk Bank screens, collects, pasteurizes, tests, and dispenses more than 30,000 ounces of human milk each month. More than 70 hospitals and neo-natal intensive care units rely on The Milk Bank to help give the most fragile infants a fighting chance.