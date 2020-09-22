Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Disaster Emergency Relief

Governor Steve Bullock is reminding Montanans affected by wildfire that they may qualify for property tax reductions or other tax assistance.

“Our hearts go out to our fellow Montanans who have experienced property loss due to the recent wildfires. If you’ve been impacted by wildfires, assistance is available to ensure you can focus on recovery and rebound for your family and business,” said Governor Bullock.

If you are a Montana property owner and you’ve experienced a loss of your home, other buildings, or forestland due to the recent wildfires, you might be eligible for property tax reductions.

Impacted property owners can apply to the Department of Revenue for property tax reductions. The department will review your property for a possible reduction in value, which will result in lower property taxes. This may apply to residences; real property improvements such as garages, sheds and agricultural buildings; manufactured houses and mobile homes; business equipment; and land classified as forest. The department is also reviewing fire maps to determine where structures have been lost and will proactively contact property owners to notify about the relief program.

In addition to property tax reductions, individuals or business owners that have been impacted by the fires and are unable to access their tax records that are needed for upcoming filing obligations should contact the department.

“As Montanans work hard to stay safe, we all want to help our neighbors most affected by this season’s fires,” said Gene Walborn, director of the Montana Department of Revenue. “We want anyone with property damage or other impacts from wildfire to contact us and so we can give you the help you’re entitled to.”

To apply for the aid and for information on other disaster relief programs, see Relief Programs or contact us for more information.

