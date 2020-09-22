St Johnsbury/Crash
CASE#: 20A404918
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/22/20
STREET: 1778 Leonard Hill Rd
TOWN: Concord, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: East Concord, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Rose Gee
AGE: 78
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: substantial front driver's side.
INJURIES: unknown
HOSPITAL: NVRH
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Catherine Silsby
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: substantial front driver's side.
INJURIES: unknown
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Vehicle #1 was traveling west on Leonard Hill Rd while Vehicle #2 was traveling
east on Leonard Hill Rd in Concord. The two vehicles collided head-on near the
middle of the roadway. Based on the road evidence, both vehicles were partially
in the middle portion of the roadway. Both operators were transported to the
hospital by EMS as a precaution.
