St Johnsbury/Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A404918         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/22/20

STREET: 1778 Leonard Hill Rd

TOWN: Concord, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: East Concord, VT

 

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rose Gee

AGE: 78    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013 

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: substantial front driver's side.

INJURIES: unknown

HOSPITAL: NVRH

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Catherine Silsby

AGE: 51     

SEAT BELT? y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: substantial front driver's side.

INJURIES: unknown

HOSPITAL: NVRH

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Vehicle #1 was traveling west on Leonard Hill Rd while Vehicle #2 was traveling

east on Leonard Hill Rd in Concord. The two vehicles collided head-on near the

middle of the roadway. Based on the road evidence, both vehicles were partially

in the middle portion of the roadway. Both operators were transported to the

hospital by EMS as a precaution.

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

SGT Lyle Decker

Vermont State Police

Troop A

St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

St Johnsbury/Crash



