9/22/2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on AOB Rule Implementation and Consumer Protection

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement following the meeting of the Governor and Cabinet where a rule was approved implementing provisions of HB 7065 and Consumer Protections related to Assignment of Benefits (AOB) reform in Florida’s property insurance market.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “We’re constantly working to protect consumers and close loopholes used by fraudsters that increase insurance rates on everyone. That’s why, in the 2019 Legislative Session, I championed vital legislation alongside Senator Doug Broxson and Representative Bob Rommel to clamp down on rampant AOB abuse and protect Florida’s insurance consumers from the AOB nightmare that delayed repairs and increased insurance rates for every Florida homeowner. With the passing of HB 7065 and the implementation of rules today by the Florida Cabinet, this is another big win for Florida consumers and will set us on the path to bring much needed relief and protections to homeowners. Thank you to Commissioner Altmaier for working to implement the provisions of this important bill to protect our homeowners from the AOB abuse that has plagued our state for far too long.”

