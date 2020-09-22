For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

**VIDEO RELEASE** CFO Jimmy Patronis Continues Courting California Businesses to Florida Thru Video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis, distributed a video that targets businesses in California to relocate to Florida. The video serves as a follow up correspondence to the same businesses the CFO issued letters to in August. The letters from the CFO focused on California’s poor fiscal management and disinterest in supporting business growth. To view the video to California businesses, click HERE.

List of California Businesses that Received a Letter from CFO Patronis

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As the state’s Chief Financial Officer, a fourth-generation Floridian and a former small business owner, my mission is to encourage businesses in California to consider moving to the great state of Florida. The fact is politicians in California have treated businesses with complete indifference. It’s been six months since Governor Newsom closed Disneyland and other theme parks and amusement parks in the state and there is no end to reopening in sight. Thousands of people are out of work and people’s livelihoods are on the line. Politicians in California have shutdown businesses, they’ve spent years spending cash they don’t have, and now they’re counting on the federal government to bail them out. Now is the time for Florida to strike and recruit businesses. As Florida’s CFO, I am committed to strengthening the state’s balance sheet, and I will continue reaching out to businesses in California to support Florida communities.” The opened Disney parks in Florida, which is one of the Sunshine state’s largest employers, serve as a contrast to California. California theme parks and amusement parks have been shut down in response to COVID for half a year. These parks are still waiting on guidance from the state of California. The city of Anaheim, where Disneyland is located, is facing a $100 million budget shortfall as a result of the closures and the unemployment rate has risen to a historic high of 15 percent since Disneyland closed in March. The Disneyland Resort is California’s largest private employer and employs more than 32,000 people.

Wells Fargo The Walt Disney Company Hewlett Packard, Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc. Oracle Corporation Gilead Sciences Qualcomm Incorporated Amgen, Inc. Visa Inc. Synnex Corporation CBRE Group, Inc. Western Digital Corporation PayPal Holdings, Inc. Pacific Life Insurance Company Tesla Adobe, Inc. The Clorox Company First American Financial Corporation Lam Research Corporation Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. CFO Patronis served on Governor Ron DeSantis's Re-Open Florida Taskforce and serves on the Enterprise Florida, Inc. Board.