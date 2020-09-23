Prevent Mask Breath with ORL Labs CBD Products at CBD Emporium

Leave your mouth deliciously clean and invigorated with organic xylitol, plant based essential oils, vitamins, and minerals from ORL Labs CBD dental products.

CBD Emporium, one of the fastest growing retailers in the Southwest, recently added ORL CBD toothpaste, mouthwash and breath sprays to its offerings.

PHOENIX, AZ, US, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A side effect of face mask wearing is that many of us are realizing our breath isn’t as fresh as we thought. CBD Emporium, one of the fastest growing retailers in the Southwest, recently added ORL CBD toothpaste, mouthwash and breath sprays to its offerings.

ORL toothpaste and mouthwash cleans and freshens your mouth using organic xylitol, plant based essential oils, vitamins and minerals and CBD. They are designed to naturally eliminate the bacteria that causes bad breath and gum disease by penetrating below the gum line for a deeper clean and leaving the mouth with a perfect 7.0 pH balance.

“At ORL we’re passionate about improving one’s health without harmful ingredients and in helping our overall environment,” said Howard Kaufman, co-founder of ORL. “We’re excited to partner with CBD Emporium to get our CBD oral care products into the mouths of customers already focused on their health and wellness.”

Most people don’t realize that many popular oral health products contain harmful ingredients like triclosan and sodium lauryl sulfate. ORL toothpaste, mouthwash and breath spray contain nothing harmful and the addition of CBD, which is a powerful anti-inflammatory is especially helpful in reducing bleeding gums that leads to gingivitis and gum disease.

“At CBD Emporium we’re committed to offering a product mix designed for our customer’s overall health and wellness,” said Paul Steinberg, COO, CBD Emporium. “ORL CBD toothpaste and mouthwash offer an all-natural approach to keeping the mouth healthy and breath fresh, something every customer cares about.”

CBD Emporium carries 48 different CBD brands, ensuring that staff members have an array of products to fit customers’ individual needs. Whether people have issues with pain, anxiety, mood or need CBD products for their pets, CBD Emporium is ready to align them with the best brands in the market. Offerings include tinctures, consumables, vapes, bath and body products, capsules, and pet products. All the CBD products CBD Emporium sells are infused with hemp that is grown and extracted in the United States. Colorado Hemp Honey joins top brands like Brio, KOI Naturals, Holistapet, Kurativ CBD, Sun God Medicinals, ORL, Sky Wellness, Vai Water, and many more.

About CBD Emporium

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness. For information visit www.CBDEmporium.com.

About ORL Labs

ORL Labs is a Scottsdale, Arizona company committed to providing the best in oral care products for the entire family and delivering a perfect 7.0 pH balance to support better oral care and overall health. ORL products include the best in natural and organic ingredients that are proprietarily blended with organic xylitol, organic plant-based essential oils and vitamins and minerals.

