ISQED’21 Paper Submission Deadline Oct. 2

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, September 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISQED ’21 Call for Papers- Deadline Oct. 221st International Symposium on Quality Electronic DesignApril 7-8, 2021Santa Clara, CAThe conference theme is AI in Electronic Design, Quantum Computing, Hardware Security, 3D Integration, and IoTSymposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED) is announcing the paper submission deadline for 2021 event. ISQED is an internationally reputable conference, sponsored by IEEE CASS, IEEE EDS, and IEEE Reliability Societies, and in cooperation with ACM/SigDA. To be considered for presentation and publication by IEEE, authors are asked to send their articles before Oct. 2, 2020. The conference is planned to be held on April 2021 in Santa Clara, CA, USA. The final format will be announced later when the COVID-19 situation becomes clear.A partial list of topics of interest includes:Hardware and System SecurityAttacks and countermeasures including but not limited to side-channel attacks, reverse engineering, tampering, and TrojansHardware-based security primitives including PUFs, TRNGs, and ciphersSecurity, privacy, trust protocols, and trusted information flowEnsuring trust using untrusted tools, IP, models, and manufacturingSecure hardware architectures Secure memory systemsPost-quantum security primitivesSecurity challenges and opportunities of emerging nanoscale devicesIoT and cyber-physical system securityAny other topics related to hardware securityElectronic Design Automation Tools and MethodologiesEDA and physical design tools, processes, methodologies, and flowsDesign tools for analysis/ tolerance of variation, aging, and soft-errorsDesign and maintenance of hard and soft IP blocksChallenges and solutions of integrating, testing, qualifying and manufacturing IP blocks from multiple vendorsEDA for non-traditional problems such as smart power grid and solar energyEDA tools and methodologies for 3D integrations, and advanced packagingModeling and Simulation of Semiconductor Processes and Devices (TCAD)CAD for bio-inspired and neuromorphic systemsEDA tools, methodologies and applications for Photonics devices, circuit and system designEDA for MEMS Any other topics related design automation tools and methodologiesDesign Test and VerificationHardware and software formal-, assertion-, and simulation-based design verification techniquesAll areas of DFT, ATE and BIST for digital designs, analog/mixed-signal IC's, SoC's, and memoriesTest synthesis and synthesis for testabilityFault diagnosis, IDDQ test, novel test methods, effectiveness of test methods, fault models and ATPG, and DPPM predictionSoC/IP testing strategies Design methodologies dealing with the link between testability and manufacturingHardware/software co-verificationAdvanced methodologies, test-benches, and flows (e.g., UVM, HDLs, HVLs)Formal and semi-formal verification and validation techniquesSafety and security in verification and validation New methods and tools supporting functional safety and securitySelf-checking test-benches in analog verificationAny other topics related to design test and verificationEmerging Device and Process Technologies and ApplicationsDesign, simulation and modeling of emerging technologiesDesign, simulation and modeling of emerging non-volatile memory and logic, such as STT-RAM, PC-RAM, R-RAM, and MemristorsApplication of emerging devices for storage and computation including but not limited to cognitive, neuromorphic, or quantum computingQubit technologies and quantum computing Specialty technologies such as MEMs, NEMsNovel or emerging solid state nano-electronic devices and conceptsDesign and Technology Co-OptimizationOptimization-based methodologies that address the interaction between design (custom, semi-custom, ASIC, FPGA, RF, memory, etc.)Advanced-node manufacturing techniques such as multiple patterning, EUV lithography, DSA lithography,Advanced interconnect (e.g., air gap for local interconnect, Si photonics, etc.).Modeling, analysis, and optimization of technology implications on performance metrics like power consumption, timing, area, and cost.Design methods and tools to improve yield and manufacturability.Any other topics related to emerging device technologies and applicationsCircuit Design, 3D Integration and Advanced PackagingLow power, high-performance, and robust design of logic, memory, analog, interconnect, RF, programmable logic, and FPGA circuitsTechniques for leakage control, power optimization, and power managementAnalog circuit design including but not limited to all-digital PLLs and DLLs, ADC's and DAC'sAdaptive and resilient digital circuits and systemsOn-chip process, voltage, temperature, and aging sensors and monitoringHardware design for IoT sensors and actuators including digital logic, memory design, wireless communications, energy harvesting, signal processing, and power managementInnovative packaging technologies including 3D IC, 2.5D or interposer, and multi-chip module and their impact on designDesign techniques, methodologies and flows for vertically integrated circuits/chipsModeling and mitigation of device interactions for 3D ICsDesign of die-to-die interfaces in 3D/2.5D ICsDesign-for-testability and system-level design issues in 3D/2.5DDie-package co-designAny other topics related to circuit design, 3D integration and advanced packagingSystem-level Design and MethodologiesMethods and tools aiming at quality of systems including multi-core processors, graphics processors embedded systems, SoC, novel accelerator designs, and heterogeneous architecture designsSystem-level trade-off analysis and multi-objective (e.g. yield, power, delay, area, etc.) optimizationSystem level power and thermal managementExploration of influence of emerging technologies on the system level designSystem level modeling and simulation to characterize effects of process, voltage, temperature, and aging on power, performance, and reliabilityCyber-Physical Systems – Design, Methodologies & ToolsHW/SW co-design, co-simulation, co-optimization, and co-explorationHW/SW prototyping and emulation on FPGAsMicro-architectural transformationSystem communication architectureApplication driven heterogeneous computing platformsNetwork-on-chip design methodologiesAny other topics related to system level design and methodologiesCognitive Computing HardwareNeuromorphic computing and non-Von Neumann architecturesHardware and architecture for neural networks and system-level design for (deep) neural computing Neural network acceleration techniques including GPGPU, FPGA and dedicated ASICsSafe and secure machine learning Hardware accelerators for Artificial Intelligence Cognitive-inspired computing fundamentalsCognitive-inspired computing systemsCognitive-inspired computing with big dataCognitive-inspired intelligent interaction AI-assisted cognitive computing approachesBrain analysis for cognitive-inspired computing Internet of cognitive ThingsCognitive environment, sensing and dataCognitive robots and agents Security issue in cognitive-inspired computingTest-bed, prototype implementation and applicationsAny other topics related to cognitive computing hardwareSubmission of Papers (Regular, WIP, Special Sessions)For any information about submission process refer to: https://www.isqed.org/English/Conference/Call_for_Papers.html About ISQEDISQED is the premier interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary conference, being held with the technical sponsorship of IEEE CASS, EDS, and Reliability Society. All past Conference proceedings & Papers have been published in IEEE Xplore digital library and indexed by Scopus.For further information please contact ISQED by sending email to isqed2021@gmail.com.