2020 Census: Time is running out

September 30 marks the last chance for Iowans to respond to the census on their own, or for census workers to knock on doors.

The U.S. Census Bureau is committed to counting every person, counting them once and counting them in the right place. However, states with larger rural areas are lagging in response rates and could be disproportionately impacted.

A lot of funding for communities depends on our census count, so let’s help ensure it’s as accurate as possible. Check with folks you know. If they haven’t taken the census yet, send them to 2020census.gov to take the quick survey.