Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,587 in the last 365 days.

Pelosi Statement on Introduction of Continuing Resolution

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

 

 

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released this statement on the introduction of the Continuing Resolution legislation to keep government open until December 11:

 

“The Continuing Resolution introduced today will avert a catastrophic shutdown in the middle of the ongoing pandemic, wildfires and hurricanes, and keep government open until December 11, when we plan to have bipartisan legislation to fund the government for this fiscal year. 

 

“As part of the CR, Democrats are proud to include provisions that save America’s seniors from an up to $50 per month Part B premium hike.  The CR also includes a one year surface transportation authorization extension, preventing disruption to America’s communities.

 

“We continue to believe that the Congress should complete its work by passing full appropriations bills by December, which the House has already done.

 

“We must continue to work to reach agreement on a coronavirus relief package that meets the health and economic needs of the American people.”

 

# # #

You just read:

Pelosi Statement on Introduction of Continuing Resolution

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.