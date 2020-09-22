US-31 improvements start Monday near Grand Haven
COUNTY: Ottawa
HIGHWAY: US-31
CLOSEST CITY: Grand Haven
START DATE: Monday, Sept. 28, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $2 million to improve more than 5 miles of US-31 from M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive) to Comstock Street. The project includes full-depth concrete joint replacement and sidewalk ramp upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will provide a smoother ride and extend the service life of the roadway.