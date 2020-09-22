US-31 improvements start Monday near Grand Haven

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

COUNTY: Ottawa

HIGHWAY: US-31

CLOSEST CITY: Grand Haven

START DATE: Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $2 million to improve more than 5 miles of US-31 from M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive) to Comstock Street. The project includes full-depth concrete joint replacement and sidewalk ramp upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will provide a smoother ride and extend the service life of the roadway.