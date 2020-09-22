Overnight closures of 14 Mile and Big Beaver roads under I-75 for bridge work tonight

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Fast facts: - Work continues on the southbound I-75 bridges over 14 Mile and Big Beaver roads. - Both local roads will be closed under I-75 starting at 10 p.m. tonight and reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

September 22, 2020 -- Crews will be closing 14 Mile Road under I-75 tonight to continue bridge replacement work. The closure starts at 10 p.m. and ends by 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. Posted detours use John R Road, Stephenson Highway, Maple Road, and Rochester Road in both directions.

In addition, crews will be closing Big Beaver Road under I-75. The closure begins at 10 p.m. tonight and ends by 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. Posted detours use Livernois, Maple and Crooks roads.

Both bridges will be part of an innovative diverging diamond interchange (DDI) design that will be implemented at the I-75/14 Mile Road and I-75/Big Beaver Road interchanges.

Traffic on I-75 will not be impacted by this overnight work.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.