DLI issues over $10.5M in UI payments for the week of September 14 through September 18

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that 27,311 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling over $10.5M were issued the week of September 14 through September 18, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, and Extended Benefits. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments shown below were issued for weeks claimed and not previously approved between UI weeks ending April 4 through July 25, 2020. The UI week ending July 25, 2020, was the last full week the extra $600 was authorized under the federal CARES Act.

The Lost Wages Assistance supplement ended in Montana with UI benefit week ending September 5, 2020. DLI will continue issuing LWA payments for the UI weeks ending August 1, 2020, through September 5, 2020, to eligible Montanans who have claims not previously approved, provided funds remain available from the FEMA LWA grant. DLI monitors the remaining grant balance daily.

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of September 14 through September 18:

Date Payments Distributed Regular UI Benefits Reg UI & PEUC FPUC Payments PUA Benefits PUA LWA - Fed Share PUA LWA - State Share PEUC Benefits Extended Benefits LWA - Fed Share LWA - State Share Total Payments - $ Total # of Payments 14-Sep $3,523,496 $139,800 - $83,400 $27,800 $693,293 $130,878 $399,900 $133,300 $5,070,758 15,713 15-Sep $892,027 $151,200 $935,146 $182,400 $60,800 $111,824 $12,732 $155,400 $51,800 $2,455,087 7,475 16-Sep $697,703 $102,000 $158,389 $94,800 $31,600 - $15,144 $147,600 $49,200 $1,221,310 1,933 17-Sep $415,302 $87,000 $85,589 $78,600 $26,200 $55,113 $14,160 $99,600 $33,200 $841,068 1,187 18-Sep $509,529 $5,400 $141,526 $117,000 $39,000 $44,862 $1,751 $106,200 $35,400 $926,268 1,003 Total $6,038,056 $485,400 $1,320,650 $556,200 $185,400 $905,092 $174,665 $908,700 $302,900 $10,514,490 27,311

The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have multiple payments in that total, or one payment representing multiple weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those who fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines. Those with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.