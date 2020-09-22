SUNFINITY AND SUNVIEW DEVELOPMENT UP FOR SOLAR PROJECT OF THE YEAR
Sunview Project is the Only Oklahoma Project on this National List
The greatest compliment in business is repeat business. We’re honored to continue our relationship with Sunview and to help demonstrate solar’s value for Oklahoma families. ”DURANT, OK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Builder Magazine (www.solarbuildermag.com) has announced their list of nominees for the annual Project of the Year competition. Dallas-based Sunfinity Renewable Energy and Durant, Oklahoma-based Sunview Development Corp., are on the slate as a Project of the Year in the Residential Category for an install of solar-topped carports at a rental housing unit development.
Nominations come from across the country, and the magazine editors received a record number of submissions this year. The Sunfinity/Sunview development is the only project represented from Oklahoma. There are five categories in the competition (Residential, Commercial & Industrial-Rooftop, Commercial and Industrial-Ground Mount, Solar + Storage and Utility) with 23 projects total on the roster, including Audi Field – Stadium of D.C. United (MLS team), the Catholic Diocese of Richmond and a “pawesome solar array” for Pedigree Ovens pet treats in Illinois.
The Sunfinity/Sunview project was Phase II of solar being deployed on homes built and owned by Sunview, and all installation was managed during the COVID shutdown. In total, 48 individual existing carports, belonging to 48 duplex units, were topped with 16-panel solar systems, providing covered parking and power for the home. As rental units, Sunview’s manager Jay Mauck finds that solar serves as a competitive advantage in the marketplace. “We installed similarly sized solar arrays on 54 of our nearby rentals homes early in 2019” said Mauck, “The solar delivered the promised savings, so we were comfortable moving ahead with expansion plans. Each family saves about $850 annually on electricity bills, so it made perfect sense for us to expand our solar capabilities. Offering a more energy efficient home makes my properties more desirable and helps me maintain 100% occupancy.”
Sunfinity Chairman and CEO John Billingsley added, “The greatest compliment in business is repeat business, and we’re honored to continue our relationship with Sunview and to help bring more solar to Oklahoma and to demonstrate solar’s value for Oklahoma families.”
Voting continues through Sunday, September 27, at https://solarbuildermag.com/news/vote-for-the-2020-solar-builder-projects-of-the-year. Winners in each category will be selected by popular vote, and daily votes are allowed.
ABOUT SUNVIEW DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Launched more than 15 years ago, Sunview (www.sunviewhomes.com) is located at 721 Hwy. 70 E in Kingston, OK. The company designs and builds custom and speculative homes, on the buyer’s property, on company-owned land or within two residential additions. Sunview also builds and manages rental properties in Oklahoma.
ABOUT SUNFINITY RENEWABLE ENERGY
Sunfinity Renewable Energy http://www.sunfinity.com/ offers customers a clean energy alternative to traditional energy by providing solar power directly to homeowners, businesses and other organizations for less than they spend on their current utility bills. Sunfinity gives customers control of their energy costs to protect them from the rising rates of electricity and makes switching to solar energy easy by offering turnkey solar system services to customers, from design, permitting and installation to monitoring and maintenance. Sunfinity’s Commercial & Industrial team serves a wide array of for-profit and non-profit organizations, from auto dealerships to schools and learning facilities.
