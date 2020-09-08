SUNFINITY HEARS THE CALL FOR SOLAR FROM WHISPER VALLEY COMMUNITY
One of Texas's greenest communities selects Sunfinity to help install solar on thousands of planned homes.AUSTIN/DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Austin-area residential community of Whisper Valley, Grand Award winner of the 2019 Green Media Sustainability Awards, has selected Dallas-based Sunfinity Renewable Energy as an Approved Solar Partner to handle the entire solar process through customized design, engineering, permitting, procurement, installation and activation of every system to ensure a seamless transition to solar energy for new homes built in Phases II through V over the next five years. Additionally, Sunfinity’s team will take the lead for operations and maintenance within the community, as well as installations for homeowners who want to add additional capacity to their solar systems or who are interested in battery storage options. Sunfinity’s installations began in May and have continued aggressively throughout the summer and now into the fall.
A two-billion dollar project, Whisper Valley (www.whispervalleyaustin.com) is Texas’s first Zero Energy Capable Community via EcoSmart Solution (www.ecosmartsolution.com). Whisper Valley is designed with the unique vision of creating environmentally smart homes from the ground up, and rooftop solar is a key feature for all the planned 7,700 homes. A below-ground geothermal technology system, the GeoGrid™, uses the earth’s natural temperatures to heat and cool homes. High-end, energy-efficient kitchen appliances and a connected energy management system including a NEST product suite are featured in every home.
The individual solar systems, which will range from 4-6 kilowatts each depending on the size of the homes, will help realize the goal of the community producing as much power as it consumes. Overall, the homes save between 40-70% on typical monthly energy consumption and are rated by national energy efficiency Index HERS with 25 or below. Both electricity providers, Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative and Austin Energy, will provide net metering, in which homeowners are credited for any excess power they feed back to the grid.
“Solar has been an integral part of our concept from day one,” said Greg Wolfson, Chief Technology Officer of the developer, EcoSmart Solution (part of Taurus Investment Holdings joint venture with Shell New Energies).”We envisioned both sustainability and affordability, using cutting-edge technology to help fight climate change and conserve resources while our homeowners live their best lives. That’s exactly what solar delivers.”
“EcoSmart Solutions mission is very similar to ours – to help homeowners take control of the power in their homes. That makes EcoSmart an ideal partner,” said John B. Billingsley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sunfinity. “Our team has installed more than 25,000 residential rooftop solar systems – but this is truly a unique, groundbreaking project. The Austin area is at the forefront of Texas’s switch to solar power, and together, we will take it to a whole new level, which we hope will inspire others to follow our lead.” Sunfinity will handle the solar project full cycle. As part of the Sunfinity solar systems, homeowners will have an online monitoring system to show them the production of their systems in real time and allow them to analyze production over time.
According to the Solar Energy Industry Association, Texas currently ranks fourth nationally for installed solar, but is expected to be the second-fastest growing state for solar over the next five years.
ABOUT SUNFINITY RENEWABLE ENERGY
Sunfinity Renewable Energy (www.sunfinity.com) is a provider of solar energy to save homeowners and businesses money and create a cleaner environment. The company creates turn-key solar services, including design, all related installation and ongoing customer service. Company divisions include residential, commercial, and industrial (for-profit and non-profit businesses), homebuilders and utility-scale solar. From rooftop to solar-topped canopies to large-scale installations covering acres of land, Sunfinity offers a solar solution.
ABOUT WHISPER VALLEY/ECOSMART
Located just east of SH-130 at FM 973 and Braker Lane, the 2,000-acre Whisper Valley development (www.whispervalleyaustin.com) will include 7,700 homes, 700 acres of park and organic community gardens, schools and commercial developments and a state-of-the-art Discovery and Amenity Center. Homes will range from 1,079 to 3,100 square feet, with prices ranging from the low $200,000 to the mid $300,000.
