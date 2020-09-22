Showpiece 50-Plus Acre Philadelphia Area Estate By Designer Rafael Viñoly to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions

Mature trees and rolling hills surround the striking stone facade of Arbor Hill. This contemporary masterpiece features bright, skylight-lit corridors and panels of enormous glass that look out onto both the stone courtyard and verdant lawns. Soaring ceilings and museum-quality walls are an impeccable backdrop for your art collection or family photos. Interior basketball court at Arbor Hill. The public spaces occupy two wings, encompassing a large chef's kitchen, two dining rooms, a great room, and a theater.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surrounded by nature preserves, parks, and championship golf courses just outside of Philadelphia, Arbor Hill will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Wendie Steffens of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty and Janet Rubino of Long & Foster. Currently listed for $12 million, the property will sell with No Reserve October 20–22nd via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

"I chose to partner with Concierge Auctions because of its expertise, vast reach, and accelerated time frame, all of which allows me to sell on my own terms. Today's marketplace calls for a unique approach not just toward identifying buyers, but the right one, and I’m anticipating seeing my property sell to the perfect buyer on auction day," stated the seller, Dennis Alter.

Mature trees and rolling hills surround the striking stone facade of Arbor Hill. Conceived by renowned international architect Rafael Viñoly, this contemporary masterpiece features bright, skylight-lit corridors and panels of enormous glass that look out onto both the stone courtyard and verdant lawns. Soaring ceilings and museum-quality walls are an impeccable backdrop for an art collection or family portraits. Encompassing over 50 acres, the property is ideally suited for entertaining indoors and out. The public spaces occupy two wings, encompassing a large chef's kitchen, two dining rooms, a great room, and a theater. Other features include multiple fireplaces; stone, tile, and hardwood floors; a large foyer and 2nd-floor walkway; a marble spa bath including a huge stone shower with a rainfall showerhead plus a showpiece bathtub; a vast chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry; a cabinet-front refrigerator; double ovens; a butler’s pantry and prep kitchen; an interior basketball court; a theater/game room; and a tower with 360-degree views of the property——all just 18 miles from Downtown Philadelphia and 30 miles from Philadelphia International Airport.

Fort Washington is an exclusive country enclave of stately homes on sprawling properties. The estate is conveniently near top schools, world-class hospitals, and luxury shopping in King of Prussia. Revolutionary War history abounds at Fort Washington State Park and Valley Forge National Historical Park, or enjoy flora and fauna at Morris Arboretum and Elmwood Park Zoo. This country setting is ideal for commuting, located less than 10 minutes away from the SEPTA Fort Washington stop and convenient to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, or travel easily by train to New York City or D.C. from Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station.

Arbor Hill is available for showings daily from 1-4PM and by appointment, and is additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

