Sen. Crawford Named 2020 Business Champion

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, was named a 2020 Business Champion by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, Sept. 17. The Business Champion designation recognizes state lawmakers who supported policies during the 2020 legislative session to grow our economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business.

“It is truly an honor to receive this award,” Sen. Crawford said. “Small businesses are the heart of our great state, especially in the 28th Senatorial District. These enterprising men and women wake up each morning and selflessly serve their communities. They are the backbone of our economy, and I thank them for their dedication. I also want to thank the Missouri Chamber for this wonderful designation.”

During this year’s regular legislative session, Sen. Crawford sponsored numerous measures intended to reduce burdensome regulations affecting our state’s small businesses.

“Despite the challenges they faced this year, the Missouri General Assembly was successful in passing several pro-business policies during the 2020 legislative session. We applaud our Business Champions for their leadership and commitment to advance legislation that will help our state prosper both now and in the foreseeable future,” Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan said.

To learn more about Sen. Crawford and her legislation, please visit senate.mo.gov/crawford.