Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,547 in the last 365 days.

Resurfacing Project To Begin on Route 403 in Cambria County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that prime contractor, Quaker Sales Corp, of Johnstown, PA, will begin work on Route 403 on Monday, September 28, in Upper Yoder Township, Ferndale Borough and the City of Johnstown, Cambria County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will begin work on Route 403 in the area of Eisenhower Blvd. They will begin concrete island reconstruction. Work will take place under daylight traffic control. Other work that will also be taking place at this time is curb replacement on Route 403 between the Somerset County line and Moxham.

Minor delays are expected. Work is weather dependent.

Overall work on this project consists of pavement preservation work of approximately 4.2 miles of Route 403 in Cambria County from the Somerset County line to Route 56. Work includes milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guiderail upgrades, signing, traffic signal upgrades, ADA ramps, intersection improvements at Route 403 and Ohio Street intersection, concrete island reconstruction and other miscellaneous construction needed.

All work on this $4.1 million project is expected to be completed by September of 2021. 

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9. 

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

You just read:

Resurfacing Project To Begin on Route 403 in Cambria County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.