Resurfacing Project To Begin on Route 403 in Cambria County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that prime contractor, Quaker Sales Corp, of Johnstown, PA, will begin work on Route 403 on Monday, September 28, in Upper Yoder Township, Ferndale Borough and the City of Johnstown, Cambria County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will begin work on Route 403 in the area of Eisenhower Blvd. They will begin concrete island reconstruction. Work will take place under daylight traffic control. Other work that will also be taking place at this time is curb replacement on Route 403 between the Somerset County line and Moxham.

Minor delays are expected. Work is weather dependent.

Overall work on this project consists of pavement preservation work of approximately 4.2 miles of Route 403 in Cambria County from the Somerset County line to Route 56. Work includes milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guiderail upgrades, signing, traffic signal upgrades, ADA ramps, intersection improvements at Route 403 and Ohio Street intersection, concrete island reconstruction and other miscellaneous construction needed.

All work on this $4.1 million project is expected to be completed by September of 2021.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101