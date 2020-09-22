Continued Detour of Route 3024, Frankstown Road, for Next Stage of Improvements Project in Cambria County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cottles Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett, will continue with the previously implemented detour on Route 3024 (Frankstown Road), work will take place just past the newly re-opened intersection at Route 3026 (Clapboard Run), for continued work on the Route 3024 (Frankstown Road) intersection improvement project in Adams and Richland Townships, Cambria County.

On Monday, September 28, the contractor will continue work on Route 3024 (Frankstown Road), just past the intersection of Route 3026 (Clapboard Run Road). The contractor will also begin implementing a posted detour for T-358 (Brewer Road) and T-357 (Harteis Road) using T-357 (Martin Road) and Route 3028 (Wissinger Hollow Road). During this phase the new alignment of Route 3024 (Frankstown Road) will be reconstructed and tied into the existing alignment. T-358 (Brewer Road) will be reconstructed to tie-in to the new alignment elevation of Route 3024 (Fransktown Road) at this intersection. A new retaining wall will also be constructed.

Detour routes will vary for motorists, depending upon the direction being travelled. Appropriate signs will continue to be posted and motorists are advised to use caution, pay close attention and obey the posted roadway closure and detour signs. Delays should be expected at times when travelling through the area.

Overall work on this project consists of intersection improvements at the previous five-leg intersection of Route 3024 (Frankstown Road/Rager’s Hill Road) and Route 3026 (Clapboard Run Road), Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road) and T-320 (Mount Hope Road). Work includes roadway reconstruction, mill and overlay, guiderail and drainage upgrades, storm water management ponds, retaining wall construction and other miscellaneous construction as needed.

All work on this $2.4 million project is expected to be completed by November 2020. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

