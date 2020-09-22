Big Data Exchange (BDx) and SpaceBelt Deliver Data Security-as-a-Service to Asia

BDx Becomes SpaceBelt’s First Data Center Partner in Asia

“By leveraging the SpaceBelt LEO network and utilizing BDx’s data center services, we can provide secure transfer of data and storage globally with high throughput and speed” — Kok Rie Ooi, Managing Director

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx) and SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Cloud Constellation Corporation, announce a partnership focused on offering secured data storage services through the Cloud Constellation SpaceBeltTM Data Security-as-a-Service (DSaaS) offering. BDx is the first and only data center service provider in Asia to partner with SpaceBelt on the expansion of SpaceBelt’s innovative data security platform in Asia, offering customers’ access to SpaceBelt’s space-based secure data storage services.

“By leveraging the SpaceBelt LEO network and utilizing BDx’s data center services, we can provide secure transfer of data and storage globally with high throughput and speed,” said Kok Rie Ooi, SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd.’s Managing Director. “The use of cloud applications, secure data access and storage ability and effective data processing between offices on the SpaceBelt network helps businesses avoid the unreliability of terrestrial networks. Cloud Constellation is poised to be the next technology frontier in space and we look forward to the partnership with BDx.”

Cloud Constellation is the world’s first cloud infrastructure and data storage service based entirely in space. Cloud Constellation has revolutionized the way data can be securely transferred and stored by using its patented SpaceBelt architecture utilizing GEO partners’ satellites between the customer’s enterprise locations and the SpaceBelt LEO network. This provides the strongest security possible by offering global isolation from the terrestrial infrastructure of an enterprise or government organization’s high value, highly sensitive, mission-critical data assets.

“We love bringing unique solutions to customers,” said Braham Singh, CEO of BDx. “Customers housed in BDx’s hybrid ecosystem that includes popular public clouds, can now enjoy an additional layer of security while moving their data around the globe. Financial institutions should check out this solution.”

The SpaceBelt technology will be available in all BDx data centers across Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore when services launch in late 2021. “Our relationship with BDx represents an exciting milestone for SpaceBelt Pte. Ltd.” commented Cliff Beek, CEO of Cloud Constellation Corporation. “It is our first entry point into a fast growing industry sector, and we are thrilled to aligned with BDx.”



# # #

About BDx

Big Data Exchange (BDx) is a Pan Asian data center cluster with sites throughout Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore. Its unique hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions offer unparalleled security and reliability for the IT infrastructure of its global clientele. As a carrier-neutral provider, BDx creates a secure hybrid ecosystem with its BDx SoftConnect, BDx Armour, and BDx Single Pane offerings, providing connectivity solutions across Asia. By using BDx automated modules, BDx is able to provide customers with a level of customization that rivals competitors in efficiency and cost, offering them the ability to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds. To learn more, visit www.bdxworld.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

pr@jsa.net

About Cloud Constellation Corporation

Leading The Cloud Transformation Of Space. Cloud Constellation Corporation’s SpaceBelt™ Data Security as a Service is a patented, secure space-based global managed network and cloud data storage service that enables the highest level of data security, whether at rest or in motion, for service providers, enterprises and governments around the world. Learn more at www.SpaceBelt.com.