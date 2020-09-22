National Guard Soldiers Assist In Herkimer Dairy Distribution On Friday

CONTACT: Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Girard, 518-930-6427

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Sep 17, 2020

Staff Sgt. Jason Wasielewski hands out produce and dairy during a drive through food distribution at Herkimer County Community College August 26. Sgt. 1st Class Barbara Morgan, a recruiting and retention NCO for the Herkimer area, hands out produce and dairy during a drive through food distribution at Herkimer County Community College August 26

HERKIMER, NY (09/17/2020) (readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Soldiers will again volunteer this week to assist in the distribution of milk for Herkimer County residents. The event is hosted by Herkimer County Community College and supplied through the American Dairy Association North East.

What: Free Milk & Groceries Drive Thru Event

Who: Ten New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Recruiting & Retention Battalion support the American Dairy Association North East and Herkimer Community College. Herkimer County Legislator Robert Schrader is expected to be on site.

When: Friday, September 18, 10 am – 1 pm

Where: Herkimer County Community College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer, NY 13350

Media Availability: Interviews with volunteers and imagery of dairy distribution to community residents

BACKGROUND

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Dairy Association, local farmers, and county legislators combined to coordinate dairy and produce donations to members of the community in need.

The events provide a drive up food distribution effort.

Volunteers from the New York Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion set up tents for distribution, direct traffic, and loads vehicles with other volunteers from the community and local government. This will be the third time Guarsmen and women will volunteer their support.

Past efforts, including an August 26 event, supplied local dairy and produce products to more than 1,200 community members.

Media can contact New York Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Girard, Section Chief for Company B, Recruiting & Retention Team for the Adirondacks and Mohawk Valley at 518-930-6427.