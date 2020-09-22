Joe Reilly Recognized as NDASA Approved Trainer

Joe Reilly with Trainer Recognition from NDASA

Joe Reilly, President of National Drug Screening, Inc has been appointed as an NDASA approved trainer for DOT and nonDOT specimen collections.

I am excited to be an approved trainer for NDASA, the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association, which is a growing organization and is the voice of the drug and alcohol testing industry.” — Joe Reilly, President

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) has launched its Approved Trainer program for DOT and NonDOT specimen collections. Joe Reilly, President of National Drug Screening, Inc has been appointed as an NDASA approved trainer. With this certification, Reilly can train and certify NDASA registered professional collectors for USDOT and NonDOT collections.

Recipients of the training from Joe Reilly will receive an NDASA Registered Professional Collector certificate and will be listed in the NDASA National Registry of Professional Collectors. Live webinar or live in-person training programs will include the DOT required 5 mock collections also known as proficiency demonstrations.

Joe Reilly has provided DOT urine specimen collector training since 2004 as a M-CPCT (Master Certified Professional Collector Trainer) for the DATIA (Drug & Alcohol Testing Industry Association) collector certification program. In addition, Mr. Reilly served as DATIA’s Chairman of the Board from 2006-­‐2008. His peers elected him to this position due to his extensive knowledge and industry experience. He is also actively involved with other industry associations such as the Substance Abuse Program Administrators Association and the newest voice of the drug testing industry, NDASA.

Reilly stated, "I am excited to be part of NDASA, the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association, which is a growing organization and has become the voice of the drug and alcohol testing industry. The organization is providing high-quality, professional training that is crucial in our industry. I am honored to be among a select group of approved trainers and I look forward to helping DOT specimen collectors achieve status an NDASA Registered Professional Collector”

National Drug Screening, Inc (NDS) is a national third-party administrator (TPA) for drug and alcohol testing programs. The company serves small and medium-sized employers throughout the United States. Joe Reilly has been the President of NDS since its inception in 2013. To inquire about collector training with NDASA approved trainer Joe Reilly, send Joe an e-mail at joe@NATIONALDRUGSCREENING.com or call 321-622-2020.

The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is a national trade association representing employers and service agents providing drug & alcohol testing services. NDASA’s mission is “To advocate for safe and drug-free workplaces and communities through legislative advocacy, education, training and excellence in drug and alcohol screening services.” For more information about NDASA, visit the web site www.ndasa.com or call 202-349-1695.

Media inquires contact Tom Fulmer at Tom@NATIONALDRUGSCREENING.com or call 321-622-2040.