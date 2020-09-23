Arabian Prince Hosts Esports BAR+ Americas Opening Gig in VR: An Exclusive DJ Set in Association with Midem
Esports BAR, the world’s esports business arena series, celebrated the opening of its digital edition, 22-25 Sept, with exclusive VR DJ set from Arabian Prince
Music & gaming enjoy an important, exciting relationship. It was great to mark the opening night of this digital event, connecting esports & the many businesses they partner with on amazing projects”PARIS, FRANCE, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songwriter, rapper, producer, DJ, founder of GGGOAT PC, Streaming and Gaming, and CEO iNov8 Next Open Labs, Arabian Prince, hosted the opening night gig for this week’s digital event, Esports BAR+ Americas. The exclusive, invitation-only one hour DJ set in association with Midem was a tribute to music in gaming, the ever-growing crossover between the two strands of the entertainment business. Best known as a founding member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted legendary group, N.W.A, Arabian Prince has also become known as a technologist, futurist and pro gamer.
— Arabian Prince
Esports BAR+ Americas brings together the global leaders of the esports industry with those businesses that naturally connect and collaborate with the sector, such as brands, traditional sports and venture capitalists, in a completely digital experience for the first time this week. With music businesses now partnering with so many high profile esports and gaming companies, the relationship between the two entertainment sectors is booming, reflected in the inclusion of the data session, Bridging the Gap Between Esports and Music, to be delivered by Karol Severin of Midia Research, at the online conference.
Arabian Prince says, “Music and gaming enjoy an important, growing and exciting relationship. There’s a true synergy between them, both elevating each other. It was great celebrating that in this exclusive set, especially given my own passion and professional involvement in esports. Being a VR experience was the perfect fit for that celebration and also to mark the opening night of this digital event, connecting esports and the many businesses they partner with on amazing projects and campaigns.”
Esports BAR Director, Arnaud Verlhac, says, “We loved Arabian Prince’s set. It was Esports BAR’s very first VR online experience and a fantastic way to celebrate this special digital edition, Esports BAR+ Americas. We wanted to give our guests a chance to enjoy something unique with us; it’s been an unsettling and uncertain period, but it looks like the esports community is coming out of it stronger, so this was a great moment to enjoy together.”
Esports BAR+ Americas is an entirely online event, 22-25 September. Programme, speaker details and registration information can be found here.
