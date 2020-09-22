Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDOT is hiring! Learn more at Oct. 6 virtual career fair

Contact: James Fults, MDOT Workforce Programs and Recruitment Unit Manager, 517-230-8004Agency: Transportation

Fast facts:

September 28, 2020 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a virtual career fair 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, to help fill a number of seasonal and permanent positions.

MDOT has partnered with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to give prospective candidates a chance to engage with MDOT staff, ask questions, and learn about current and future career opportunities through chat and video conversations.

The department is currently in need of more than 100 limited-term, winter maintenance workers in all regions of the state. The minimum requirement for these positions is a valid Michigan Class B CDL. All other training will be provided. This is a great entry point into the department and could lead to future full-time opportunities.

Other available positions include electricians, internships (including veterans, engineering, and Transportation Diversity Recruitment Program positions), transportation engineers, transportation maintenance workers (seasonal and full-time), transportation planners, transportation technicians, and other skilled trades and professional positions.

Interested candidates are encouraged to look over current positions as new ones are being posted each day at www.Michigan.gov/MDOTJobs. The virtual career fair is open to all experience levels. Hiring requirements are based upon the individual position.

For more information, contact MDOT Workforce Programs and Recruitment Unit Manager James Fults at MDOT-Recruitment@Michigan.gov.

