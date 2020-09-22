WOMEN VETERANS SOLIDIFY SUPPORT FOR HOMELESS DURING COVID CRISIS
Ms. Veteran America Recognizes the Over Two Million Women Veterans on Oct. 11
Historically, it has always been women who have brought about change for other women; women veteran issues will also take such an approach.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An estimated 55,000 women veterans are homeless at any given time in the United States. These women took an oath to defend our country, only to return home to not have suitable assistance to make the transition from combat to civilian life. The Ms. Veteran America competition has changed the dialogue around homeless women veterans and will shine a light on the fastest growing segment of the homeless population during its 9th annual competition on October 11th, but for the first time, virtually.
The 25 finalists for Ms. Veteran America 2020, Presented by CACI, represent every branch of the United States military, will virtually demonstrate their enthusiasm for the Women Veteran community on Sunday, October 11th at 7:00pm. One lucky lady will accept the title of Ms. Veteran America 2020 and will spend the next year traveling the country advocating for homeless women veterans and their children.
Ms. Veteran America serves as a role model, teaching and empowering young women to support, inspire and lift-up one another. Proceeds from the Ms. Veteran America competition supports the national nonprofit, Final Salute, Inc. (www.finalsaluteinc.org), provide housing, job support, and educational opportunities to women veterans in need. To date, Final Salute, Inc. has supported over 7,500 women veterans and their children in over 30 states and territories, provided over 15,000 housing days and raised over $4.5 million in support of their mission.
Maj. Jas Boothe (CNN Hero and Oprah Winfrey Standing Ovation Recipient) is the founder of Ms. Veteran America and Final Salute, Inc. She was prompted to start Final Salute, Inc. and bring attention to the fastest growing segment of the homeless demographic in America, women veterans, when she was made aware that no other resources existed for them and their children. Jas was homeless during 2005-2006, due to Hurricane Katrina and her battle with head, throat and neck cancer. No resources existed to help her during that challenging time. Boothe set out to make changes.
"Historically, it has always been women who have brought about change for other women; women veteran issues will also take such an approach. All of these women have stepped forward to become a voice for a population of forgotten veterans who feel as if America isn’t listening to them. These women are the epitome of what it means to ‘never leave a fallen comrade,’” said Major Boothe.
The evening’s Featured Guest and Keynote Speaker is Sgt. Kirstie Ennis, USMC, Retired. Ennis joined the Marines when she was only 17 years-old and enlisted as an aircraft mechanic, inspired by her parents who were both Marines. Ennis’s story began when she lost her leg in Afghanistan after her helicopter crashed. More than 40 surgeries and the amputation of her leg later, Kirstie has accomplished more at 29 years-old than most people will achieve in their lifetime.
“I’m extremely proud of everything I did in the military and I’d do it all over again if I could… that’s what I signed up for. I would lay my life down for the men and women that stood alongside me. At the end of the day I’m thankful it happened to me and no one else,” said Sgt. Ennis.
Ennis’s quest is to tackle the Seven Summits around the globe on one leg by 2021. She made it to the South Summit of Mount Everest in May 2019. That summer, she received the 2019 Pat Tillman ESPY Award for Service. In 2020, Kristie was recognized at the Salute to Greatness Awards Gala where she received the Higher Ground Award, and she was honored as a class of 2020 inductee into the International Sports Hall of Fame, located in Chicago, IL.
Celebrity DJ, Jay Shale, will spin during the competition and perform her musical talents. DJ Shale is known for her spunky and fun DJ throwback mixes. She’s opened for Jazzy Jeff, is the official Atlanta Falcons Game Day In-Game DJ, and has toured solo in New Zealand, Belize, Nigeria, and Monaco.
Other veteran celebrities will participate in the competition festivities. Stay tuned to Ms. Veteran America’s Facebook page for updates.
The 2020 Ms. Veteran America competition will be held virtually on October 11th at 7:00pm. Event tickets may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ms-veteran-america-2020-tickets-117333741379?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
About Ms. Veteran America
The Ms. Veteran American competition highlights more than the strength, courage and sacrifice of our nation’s military women – it also reminds us that these women are mothers, daughters, sisters and wives. Ms. Veteran America is also a role model, teaching and empowering young women and girls to support, inspire and uplift one another. The Ms. Veteran America competition has assisted Final Salute, Inc. in raising over $545,000 to combat homelessness among women veterans. www.msveteranamerica.org
About Final Salute, Inc.
The mission of Final Salute, Inc is to provide homeless women veterans and their children with safe and suitable housing. Women veterans are currently the fastest growing homeless population in America, with an estimated 55,000 in their ranks. Heroes should not be homeless. www.finalsaluteinc.org
About CACI
CACI International Inc. is an American multinational professional services and information technology company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. CACI provides services to many branches of the US federal government including defense, homeland security, intelligence, and healthcare. www.caci.com
