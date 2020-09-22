PRODUCER AND DRUMMER, STIX BONES LAUNCHES “BREAKS FROM THE SOUL.”

Stix Bones Launches Breaks From The Soul

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Breaks From The Soul" is the new project by Producer and musician Stix Bones featuring a collection of New York's finest jazz musicians.

This latest offering from Stix is now available at all streaming and digital downloading platforms.

Primarily an instrumental project with Jazz, Funk, and Hip Hop influences suggest portions would attract music producers and beatmakers who use samples to create.

Featured on the project are Al Brisbane on bass, Densen Meighstro Curwen on Keys, Steven Brown on guitar, Dennis Rahim on percussion, Alexandra Johnson, and Reginald Pitman on Trumpet, Melvin Smith on tenor saxophone, Andre Murchison on trombone, and Scout L Ford on Vocals.

"Breaks From The Soul" was released on September 18, 2020.

Stix has always brought innovative elements and has worked with the likes of De La Soul, Rahzel The Godfather of Noise, Jessica Care Moore, Derrick N Ashong, Lena Soul, Nadira Norjahan, Imani Coppola, amongst many others over the years and most recently appears on the Movie Soundtrack, producing the single "Raise Up," featuring rapper, Word$Worth.

Another recent release from Stix Bones is his collaboration with Imani Coppola, "Breakin' The Dance Floor," also now available.

For an interview, please contact:

Shaunna Machosky | 412.600.5329