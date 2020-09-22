LoginRadius Launches Identity Experience Framework to Foster Hassle-Free Authentication
Consumer identity leader makes authentication easier with predefined themes, customizable solutions, quicker implementation, and more.
The LoginRadius developer community keeps inspiring with innovative new tools and frameworks to help businesses take their experiences up-a-notch”VANCUOVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, the leading provider of consumer identity and access management solution, announces the launch of the Identity Experience Framework with a robust line-up of benefits to help businesses build better consumer interfaces and experiences.
The recently introduced feature adheres to the industry's best practices and gives consumers a simple-to-use system with intuitive UI. It offers ready-to-use scripts, customizable options, and predefined themes to support businesses within the realms of consumer pain-points.
"The LoginRadius developer community keeps inspiring with innovative new tools and frameworks to help businesses take their experiences up-a-notch," says Deepak Gupta, CTO and Co-Founder of LoginRadius.
"With this launch, the LoginRadius ecosystem has become more diverse, dynamic—and we know, we are making it better for businesses to reach more consumers and give them better interfaces and experiences," he added.
Key Features of LoginRadius Identity Experience Framework
Predefined themes: LoginRadius offers predefined themes for identity and authentication pages that can be easily customized with basic and advanced customization options.
Ready-to-use scripts: It offers complete customization, formatting, design for all authentication-related pages, along with quick replaceable scripts for pages like login, registration, forgot password, etc.
Customizable solution: The Identity Experience Framework offers both basic and advanced customization options to allow customization for the background image, logo color, and pages like login, registration, forgot password, etc. Support for additional scripts can also be added, among others.
Branding preview: It offers a real-time preview for the customization made (for example, to the logo, background color, images, etc.) to help visualize the end result.
Quick implementation: It provides information about the URLs for authentication and profile pages and manages implementation in a very efficient and smooth manner.
The LoginRadius Identity Experience Framework also offers a well-facilitated centralized authentication to build trust with modern consumers. The feature creates opportunities for businesses to boost loyalty and further amplify the scope of revenue.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
