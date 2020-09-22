Fresh Faces Cosmetic Medicine, Perth, launches truSculpt® iD + flex treatments
The latest technology in non-surgical body sculpting blasts away fat and tones muscles, with fast, non-invasive and comfortable treatments
We’re really excited here at Fresh Faces Cosmetic Medicine to be able to offer the very latest in body contouring and fat loss technology.”PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA , AUSTRALIA , September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 2020 (Perth) - Fresh Faces Cosmetic Medicine, one of Perth’s best practitioners for anti-aging, rejuvenation and corrective procedures, announces they will be offering truSculpt® iD and truSculpt® flex, the most comprehensive and effective body sculpting treatments for eliminating fat and toning muscles, particularly around the waist and thighs. Led by Dr. Ilan Josephs MBBSBSCFACEM, the clinic prides itself on having the highest standards for patient care and using state-of-the-art technology, to provide subtle, natural-looking enhancements and improvements.
— Dr. Ilan Josephs MBBSBSCFACEM
Body contouring, also known as body sculpting, is one of the fastest growing treatments to permanently blast fat away, improve muscle tone, and create a smooth, slim silhouette. It is especially popular for the areas around the stomach, buttocks and thighs.
truSculpt® iD and truSculpt® flex both provide safe, effective, and clinically proven treatments for body contouring. They can be done separately, as stand-alone procedures, or as a combined regimen for the most optimum results. With truSculpt® iD and truSculpt® flex, patients can get the body definition and muscle toning they want, even in areas that have been resistant to diet and exercise.
truSculpt® iD uses radiofrequency to target fat cells, heat them to 40-45 degrees, and permanently destroy them to erase fatty deposits and bulges. Sessions take as little as 15 minutes, and clinical studies resulted in an average of 24% fat reduction.
truSculpt® flex uses an electric current to stimulate your muscles, to increase strength, firmness and definition. The unique multi-directional stimulation technology delivers three treatment options by replicating highly intense crunches, squats and twisting actions. It is clinically proven to increase an average of 30% muscle mass in target areas.
truSculpt® flex is endorsed by supermodel and wellness guru Elle MacPherson, who used the treatment to re-sculpt and tone her core, describing it as “the most intense pilates class you’ve ever done.” As she developed lower back issues associated with an injury and age-related deconditioning, she turned to this technology with fabulous results. “After four sessions in two weeks, [my] body was healing naturally to some extent, but my core became so strong that I was able to get in and start doing yoga and get the mobility that I needed so much to heal.”
“We’re really excited here at Fresh Faces Cosmetic Medicine to be able to offer the very latest in body contouring and fat loss technology,” said Dr. Josephs. “We are one of the extremely few and elite clinics across Australia to offer both the truSculpt® iD and truSculpt® flex devices to our clients, delivering the very best in body contouring technology in the Australian Market.”
About Fresh Faces Cosmetic Medicine, Perth
With the ethos of listening and then delivering client focused results, Fresh Faces Cosmetic Medicine provides personalised and patient focused outcomes.
With over 40 years of combined experience, their specialties are non-surgical, minimally invasive treatments that are designed to enhance natural beauty, specifically subtle touch-ups related to the signs of ageing. As their website says, “Whilst we can’t stop the ageing process, we can help you manage it.” Many of the modern treatments are replacing traditional cosmetic surgery, such as face lifts and rhinoplasty. Instead, patients are seeking the less invasive, faster, safer options. At Fresh Faces Cosmetic Medicine, Dr Josephs and his team provide minimally or non-invasive treatments such as precisely placed dermal fillers in lips, cheeks, nose and tear troughs, or newer anti-aging treatments such as threadlifting and PRP. These treatments do not involve surgery, and encourage and boost the patient’s own collagen production.
About Dr. Josephs
Dr. Ilan Josephs (aka Dr. J) MBBSBSCFACEM is the founder and director of Fresh Faces Cosmetic Medicine, and he is one of the region’s leading cosmetic medical professionals. He started FFCM in 2018, and has since earned recognition as the Australasian Regional Trainer for Austramedex and their revolutionary Silhouette Soft threadlifting technology. He is also a highly-regarded trainer for Mondeal Aesthetics. Dr. J began his medical career after obtaining his medical degree in London, before moving to Australia in 2000 and specialising in emergency medicine. His interest in facial aesthetics and eye for detail lured him to the cosmetic industry 10 years later. It is Dr. J’s passion, experience and expertise that helps clients achieve natural, fresh faces.
Having gathered some of the best clinical staff in the business, Clients at Fresh Faces Cosmetic Medicine are always welcomed into a warm, friendly environment. Every patient receives a free consultation before treatments, so that they can meet the doctor or nurses, share their stories and discuss what they hope to achieve or how they want to look. This one-on-one time allows the doctor/nurse to create personalised treatment, tailored for the individual’s desired results, facial features as well as budgets. All details about treatments will be shared, ensuring that every patient is 100% comfortable.
With Fresh Faces Cosmetic Medicine, you will be in safe hands.
For more information or to book a free consultation contact https://freshfacescosmetics.com.au/
Dr Ilan Josephs
Fresh Faces Cosmetic Medicine
+61862770165
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook