Nicole Toomey Davis, Speaking at America’s SBDC 40th Annual Virtual Conference, Keynote by Daymond John

SILICON SLOPES, UTAH, US, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VentureWrench™ Startup Community from Enclavix™, LLC is pleased to announce that Nicole Toomey Davis is presenting the VentureWrench Workshop, " Improving your SBIR Proposal – Insights from the SBIR Review Process" at America’s SBDC 40th Annual Virtual Conference which begins on Sept. 29th, 2020.

The kickoff and keynotes, including Daymond John's, start on Sept. 29th and 30th.

This year, both SBDC professionals and anyone interested in fostering entrepreneurship and supporting entrepreneurs can also attend the virtual conference. More information about the Conference and 6 months of awesome workshops, including the VentureWrench SBIR Workshop, Improving your SBIR Proposal - Insights from the SBIR Review Process, can be found on the conference website.

This year’s event offers:

► 100+ on-demand, high-quality professional development workshops, accessible online for 6 months (including mine!)

► A live program that includes compelling speakers, special guests and giveaways

► Opportunities for SBDCs to come together to reconnect and celebrate the amazing work they do

► In light of the COVID pandemic, America’s SBDC has worked with our presenters to ensure that our course offerings are geared towards providing training that is focused on the new realities and uncertainties that SBDC advisers and their clients are facing. Each workshop has been adapted as much as possible to address these issues.

► The live portion of the conference will start at 1 PM ET and run to 4 PM ET on Tuesday & Wednesday, Sept. 29 & 30

Registration is open now at https://americassbdc.org/conference/2020-home/registration/ and details of the Conference Agenda can be found on the ASBDC Conference website at https://americassbdc.org/conference/2020-home/ .

About Enclavix, LLC and the VentureWrench Startup Community

Enclavix is an Artificial Intelligence software company that creates online tools to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship by applying artificial intelligence, machine learning and related technologies to identify and curate the highest quality, most useful resources to coach and support startup entrepreneurs and to tackle intellectual property challenges. The company has received over $1.2 million in funding from the National Science Foundation through the SBIR program to allow the launch of the AI – powered VentureWrench Library. The VentureWrench Startup Community combines artificial intelligence and advanced software with rich content to help entrepreneurs bring capital into their business, solve problems, answer questions and help them move their business forward.

The startup coaches and creators of the VentureWrench Startup Community, the team at Enclavix, LLC, are experienced entrepreneurs who have started multiple businesses, raised millions of dollars in investment from investors and the SBIR program, and sold their prior company to a public firm. Our CEO has also mentored and provided grant funding for dozens of emerging technology companies through her public service running a State funding program. The team is passionate about entrepreneurship and its potential for entrepreneurs and for the economy.

The VentureWrench Startup Community builds on the AI-powered VentureWrench Library at Library.VentureWrench.com, also free for entrepreneurs, and adds rich content including E-books, checklists, guides, the team's StartupNotes blog, online courses and workshops to help entrepreneurs get to success more quickly. Entrepreneurs can access all of this and more at VentureWrench.com. Enclavix designed the VentureWrench Library to help entrepreneurs find the information they need – from the best resources – as quickly as possible. Enclavix appreciates the support of the National Science Foundation which provided funding for a portion of this work.

Learn more at https://venturewrench.com/ or https://venturewrench.com/about/ .