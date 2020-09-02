VentureWrench Announces its New Course - "Develop a Winning SBIR Strategy:  Insights from an Experienced Reviewer"

VentureWrench Logo Nicole Toomey Davis Enclavix President & CEO and VentureWrench Co-Creator

Insider Insights to help Entrepreneurs Develop a Winning Strategy to Help them Succeed in Securing SBIR or STTR Funding for their Technology Innovation.

SBIR funding is an incredible resource for our deep technology entrepreneurs. We created this course to help entrepreneurs approach this funding source strategically.” — Nicole Toomey Davis, Enclavix President & CEO and VentureWrench co-Creator

SILICON SLOPES, UTAH, US, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VentureWrench™ Startup Community from Enclavix™, LLC today announced its new course to help entrepreneurs learn to succeed with the federal SBIR and STTR funding programs for innovative technology companies.

The course, Develop a Winning SBIR Strategy: Insights from an Experienced Reviewer, is now available.

The SBIR and STTR programs provided a combined total of over $3.73 Billion (SBIR.gov) in early stage, non-dilutive funding for America's small technology businesses in 2019. The programs are referred to as "America's Seed Fund" and are the single largest source of early stage funding for deep technology in the U.S. Crucially for entrepreneurs, SBIR and STTR awards are either grants or contracts rather than either loans or investment. The entrepreneur gives up no equity and has no repayment requirement providing they complete the work outlined in the grant or contract.

The programs are administered in two phases. Phase I awards help the agency assess the capabilities of the small business and is the opportunity for the business to demonstrate the feasibility of their technology approach. About half of Phase I awardees win Phase II funding to further develop their proposed innovations. Phase I awards can total over $250,000, depending upon the agency, while Phase II awards can top $1.68 million. Both phases may include enhancements and matching funds to outside investment depending on agency specifics.

VentureWrench co-creator Nicole Toomey Davis has been a long time reviewer for the SBIR and STTR programs and Enclavix has received multiple Phase I and Phase II awards. She wants more entrepreneurs to be able to take advantage of this valuable source of capital. However, the programs are government contracting programs and come with their own complexity. This new course is designed to help companies better navigate the programs and builds on the VentureWrench original 5 Star online course, "Improve Your SBIR Proposal."

Key new elements of the course include:

- *New* Tutorials and Summary Overview of all major SBIR and STTR Programs

- *New* Video to help companies assess agencies based on fit with their strategic goals

- Multiple hours of video explaining the review process

- Video review of ways to convert reviewers into fans and champions

- *New* 105 page Workbook and Worksheets to emphasize key points

- *New" Checklists and To Do lists to make sure teams don't miss a submission deadline

- *New* Proposal section examples from WINNING proposals

- In depth discussion of the the popular "40 Ways to Improve your SBIR proposal" Handout!

The VentureWrench Team created this new course, Develop a Winning SBIR Strategy: Insights from an Experienced Reviewer, to help entrepreneurs develop a successful strategy to tap into the SBIR and STTR programs for their technology innovations.

VentureWrench co-creator and Enclavix President & CEO, Nicole Toomey Davis said, "Many American small businesses, including Enclavix, have been the beneficiaries of SBIR or STTR funding. It is an incredible resource for our deep technology entrepreneurs. We created this course to help entrepreneurs approach this funding source strategically, to pick agencies that will support the company strategy and vision and help them learn to create a fundable, award-winning proposal."

About Enclavix, LLC and the VentureWrench Startup Community

Enclavix is an Artificial Intelligence and Big Data software company that creates online tools to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship by applying artificial intelligence, machine learning and related technologies to identify and curate the highest quality, most useful resources to coach and support startup entrepreneurs. The company has received over $1.2 million in funding from the National Science Foundation through the SBIR program to allow the launch of the AI – powered VentureWrench Library. The VentureWrench Startup Community combines artificial intelligence and advanced software with rich content to help entrepreneurs bring capital into their business, solve problems, answer questions and help them move their business forward.

The startup coaches and creators of the VentureWrench Startup Community, the team at Enclavix, LLC, are experienced entrepreneurs who have started multiple businesses, raised millions of dollars in investment from investors and the SBIR program, and sold their prior company to a public firm. Our CEO has also mentored and provided grant funding for dozens of emerging technology companies through her public service running a State startup funding program. The team is passionate about entrepreneurship and its potential for entrepreneurs and for the economy.

Entrepreneurs can visit https://venturewrench.com/landsbir/ to get their free copy of the VentureWrench Guide - "40 Ways to Improve Your SBIR Proposal".

The VentureWrench Startup Community builds on the AI-powered VentureWrench Library at Library.VentureWrench.com, which is free for entrepreneurs. Enclavix designed the VentureWrench Library to help entrepreneurs find the information they need – from the best resources – as quickly as possible. Enclavix appreciates the support of the National Science Foundation which provided funding for a portion of this work. The VentureWrench Startup Community also includes rich content including E-books, checklists, guides, the team's StartupNotes blog, online courses and workshops to help entrepreneurs get to success more quickly. Entrepreneurs can access all of this and more at VentureWrench.com.

Learn more at https://venturewrench.com/ or https://venturewrench.com/about/ .

