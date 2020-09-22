National College Resources Foundation Presents Virtual STEAM Expo
Students are destined to enjoy a wide range of exciting, innovative and interactive activities at the 8th Annual Steam ExpoUNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation will host its 8th annual STEAM Expo LIVE virtually on October 2nd, 2020 from 12pm-4pm PST on HopIn. The Virtual Students Think STEAM Expo is an ONLINE Experience for students to engage in STEAM.
The Virtual Students Think STEAM Expo is designed to motivate and excite students through a highly engaged platform that will share information about careers and opportunities in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Agriculture, Aviation, Aerospace and Math). Students will engage in activities to learn about coding, programming, 3D printing, arts, aerospace and more! There are colleges sharing presentations about available scholarships and programs. 95% of our students that have attended this expo show an increased interest in STEAM Careers. There will be some colleges that will waive their application fees, offer scholarships and even possibly ACCEPTANCES on the SPOT to seniors!
This event will help all students have a greater knowledge about STEAM and will include breakout sessions and workshops for K-12; K-8 will be hosted with activities from 12pm to 2pm and for 9th -12th grade students, activities will be from 2pm to 4pm. Informative seminars and workshops will include but are not limited to “STEAM Careers”, “How to have fun with Math” and “Animation”.
Students Think STEAM Expo is celebrating 8 years of helping students explore the STEAM industry and connect to college, careers and beyond! The event is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 nonprofit organization. NCRF has helped over 500,000 students get into college, and helped students connect with over 1 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.
This event is proudly sponsored by US Army, African Americans in Aviation Traveling Museum, Cal Poly Pomona School of Engineering, Cal Poly Collins College, and Carollo Engineering.
To register please visit hopin.to/events/steam-expo-virtual-experience
Instructions for connecting to event:
Please use a laptop, desktop, tablet device, or even your cell phone to connect to event. We advise that you use Google Chrome as your browser the day of the event. Make sure you are in a quiet place with a strong connection to Wi-Fi.
About the Students Think STEAM Expo
Students Think STEAM Expo™ is a program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full service student outreach program in various schools throughout California. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
For additional information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit www.thecollegeexpo.org or call 877-427-4100 or email info@thecollegeexpo.org
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn