Person of Interest Sought in an Armed Kidnapping Offense: 3800 Block of 9th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Kidnapping Squad seek the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in reference to an Armed Kidnapping offense that occurred on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the 3800 Block of 9th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:00 am, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and forced the victim to drive to various locations. The suspect took property from the victim before fleeing on foot.

A person of interest can be seen in the photos below. He is described as a black male, 5’8” to 5’9” in height, last seen wearing blue jeans, red and white tennis shoes, a green coat, and a black mask. He is known to frequent the area of the listed location.

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.