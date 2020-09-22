Wazee Partners Reach 100% Clean Energy with Community Solar Subscription from Pivot Energy

Two Wheat Ridge income-qualified multi-family buildings to offset energy use with 100% solar

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivot Energy, Colorado’s largest community solar developer, announced it has entered into an agreement with Wazee Partners, a Denver-based real estate company, for a 445 kilowatt community solar subscription. The subscription will serve two income-qualified multi-family buildings located in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. The subscription represents the final amount of renewable energy needed to supply each building with 100% clean energy.

“Wazee Partners is committed to sustainability and we strive to include green development practices in all our projects,” said Tyler Downs, Principal of Wazee Partners. “As developers, we are in a unique position to make high-impact, positive changes to the way buildings are designed and constructed. We are proud to have these two communities supplied by 100% clean energy and are grateful to the Pivot Energy team for helping make this shared goal possible.”

Wazee Partners’ solar subscription will be fulfilled through a community solar garden developed and operated by Pivot Energy, and solely dedicated to serve income-qualified residents in Colorado. The solar subscription will avoid the amount of greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to nearly 150 passenger vehicles driven for an entire year.

“Wazee Partners has been tremendous to work with. Their dedication to providing equitable access to housing and clean energy is win-win-win for the community, the environment, and their bottom line,” said Erik Bruner, Business Development Manager of Pivot Energy.

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a Denver-based solar energy company that is focused on helping accelerate the rapid transition taking place in the energy industry to a more decentralized and cleaner approach to power generation. Pivot offers a distributed energy platform that includes a range of services and software aimed at serving the full commercial solar ecosystem, including retail customers, project developers, system operators, utilities, and financiers. The company develops, finances, builds, and manages community and commercial solar projects around the country. Pivot operates on a triple bottom line basis, measuring success by the positive impact to people, planet, and profit. Learn more at pivotenergy.net